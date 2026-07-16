Planning Data Centres In The UK

One of the most significant recent developments in UK planning policy is the designation of large data centres as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects ("NSIPs"). This change was announced by the Government in 2024 and came into force on 8 January 2026.

This designation fundamentally changes how planning applications for such facilities are processed. Under the NSIP regime, qualifying data centre applications may no longer be determined by the relevant Local Planning Authority ("LPA"). Developers of data centre projects may now request that their scheme is "opted in" to the NSIP regime by way of a direction from the Secretary of State (under section 35 of the Planning Act 2008), where the proposed data centre is considered to be of 'national significance' and it meets the other requirements in section 35 of the Planning Act. The Government has confirmed that these questions of whether a scheme meets the requirements of section 35 of the Planning Act will be addressed through a new National Policy Statement ("NPS") for data centres, to be prepared by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. The new NPS is expected to set out the policy framework for decision making, including parameters and factors relevant to determining 'national significance' for the purposes of section 35. If a direction is made, the application must be submitted directly to the Planning Inspectorate, which examines the application and makes a recommendation to the relevant Secretary of State, who then grants a Development Consent Order ("DCO").

This is a significant procedural shift with major practical implications for developers. The primary benefits of the NSIP regime are speed and certainty. The DCO process operates to statutory timetables, with examinations typically taking six months and a decision following within a further three months. For large-scale data centre projects that might otherwise face years of uncertainty navigating local planning politics, this provides a far more predictable pathway. A DCO also acts as a 'one stop shop' combining several consents to, for example, permit associated infrastructure (such as access roads) within a single authorisation, reducing the need for multiple separate consents to be obtained.

The NSIP designation also signals something important politically: the UK government has explicitly recognised in planning terms that data centres are critical national infrastructure, equivalent in strategic importance to major energy projects or transport infrastructure. This framing matters when projects face opposition, because decision-makers must weigh local concerns against clear statements of national need. In addition, developers can refer to the National Policy Statement relevant to data centres, which provides the policy framework against which DCO applications are assessed and establishes a strong presumption in favour of consenting qualifying projects where the need case is demonstrated.

For projects that do choose to opt in to the NSIP regime that do not meet the requirements of section 35, the standard planning application process still applies, in which the LPA is the decision-maker.

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