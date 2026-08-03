International Quarterly - Issue 43

- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Property and Construction & Engineering industries
In this issue
Introducing the new International Chamber of Commerce 2026 Arbitration Rules
Sam Thyne provides an overview of the new ICC Arbitration Rules, and covers many of the key changes which together aim to make ICC arbitration faster and therefore more cost-efficient.
Jurisdiction and enforcement: challenges in disputes with parties based in the Russian Federation
Nicholas Gould and Alex Atherton examine the growing jurisdictional and enforcement challenges facing parties in disputes with Russian entities. Focusing on recent decisions from the Russian Supreme Court and the English courts, they consider the practical implications for dispute resolution and enforcement and highlight how parties can mitigate risks when contracting with parties based in the Russian Federation.
The FIDIC Gold Book: a whole life contract?
Mark Pantry explores FIDIC’s Gold Book and its distinctive approach to integrating design, construction, operation and maintenance within a single contractual framework. He examines how the Gold Book allocates long-term risk, the practical challenges of pricing and managing operational obligations over extended periods and why, despite its focus on whole-life asset performance, it has seen only limited adoption compared with the other standard FIDIC forms.e>
State immunity and enforcement of ICSID arbitration awards
Sana Mahmud examines a UK Supreme Court decision confirming that states party to the ICSID Convention cannot rely on adjudicative immunity to resist the recognition of arbitral awards in the UK.
DTH v DTF: an example of the potential issues with third-party funded arbitrations
Jonathan Clarke and Jake Marouane consider a Singapore case highlighting the risks of third-party funding, where substantial funding costs were held to be irrecoverable despite the claimants’ success.
Referring disputes to an ad hoc DAB under the FIDIC form
Jeremy Glover reviews a recent Singapore case which considers the consequences of an ad hoc DAB declining to hear disputes referred under a FIDIC contract. The case provides useful guidance on when parties may proceed directly to arbitration.
International Quarterly is produced quartely by Fenwick Elliott LLP, the leading specialist construction law firm in the UK, working with clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors throughout the world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]