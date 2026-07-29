Experience Meets The Future: Inside Appleby's Property Team

Teamwork matters

Appleby’s property team has grown into one of the island’s most well-regarded practices, handling everything from high-end residential transactions to complex commercial deals. What really sets it apart, however, is how the team works together. There’s a strong sense that no one operates in a silo – clients benefit from a group of lawyers who regularly share knowledge, compare notes and bring different perspectives to the table.

That team dynamic is a big part of why clients keep coming back. They’re not just getting legal advice; they’re getting the combined insight of people who understand the local market inside out and know how to navigate it smoothly.

A key part of that strength is the wider team around the partners.

Kate Westwater, as Counsel, plays a central role, bringing deep experience, sound judgement, and real consistency across matters. Kate is a trusted support not just for clients but within the team itself. Alongside her, the contribution of Conveyancing Managers Michel Bougeard and David Le Brocq adds another practical layer of expertise, helping to keep transactions moving efficiently and ensuring that the detail is always covered. Then, of course, there is incredible support from Legal Executive Allison Kidson and Secretary Tracey Le Falher.

Strengthening an established practice

Against that backdrop, Jeff O’Boyle’s arrival as a partner feels like a natural next step. Rather than changing direction, it’s about adding to what’s already there. He brings his own experience and specialisms, along with a fresh perspective that complements the existing team.

Importantly, Jeff isn’t stepping into something new – he’s joining something established and helping to strengthen it further. His presence adds depth and ensures the team is well placed to meet the demands of an increasingly busy and sophisticated property market. He will drive the use of technology as an addition to existing ways of dealing.

One of the most interesting aspects of this next chapter is the opportunity to work closely with John. It’s not often you get to learn alongside someone with that level of experience. The value goes beyond technical knowledge – it’s about judgement, relationships and an instinct for how to handle complex situations.

At the same time, it’s a two-way exchange. Combining John’s decades of insight with Jeff’s more recent market experience creates a balance that works in everyone’s favour, particularly clients. It means advice is grounded, but never stuck in the past.

Legacy and future

That’s especially important in today’s market. Jersey’s property landscape has become more complex over time, with tighter timelines, more informed clients and increasing expectations around speed and clarity. Whether it’s residential or commercial work, there’s a growing need for lawyers who can think ahead, spot potential issues early and keep things moving.

Appleby’s team is well equipped for that. The mix of long-standing experience, strong internal support and new energy means clients get a service that is both steady and responsive.

Looking ahead, that balance will only become more important. The strength of the team lies in its people – those who have shaped it over decades, and those who are helping to take it forward.

It’s a combination that gives clients real confidence. And in property, that still counts for everything.

This article first appeared in Islander magazine.

Originally published 29 Apr 2026.