Revised National Policy Statement For Ports Laid Before Parliament: What Does It Mean For Future Port Development?

The revised National Policy Statement for Ports (NPSP) has been laid before Parliament and is expected to become the key planning policy document for major port developments in England and Wales. This article looks at the main changes and what they could mean for port authorities, developers, investors and other stakeholders.

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The revised National Policy Statement for Ports (NPSP) has been laid before Parliament and is expected to become the key planning policy document for major port developments in England and Wales. This article looks at the main changes and what they could mean for port authorities, developers, investors and other stakeholders.

National Policy Statements (NPS) play a critical role in the determination of applications for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs). Under the Planning Act 2008 (“the 2008 Act”), where section 104 applies, the Secretary of State must decide applications for development consent in accordance with the relevant NPS, except in the limited circumstances prescribed by the 2008 Act.

On 4 June 2026, the Department for Transport published a consultation on a revision to the National Policy Statement for Ports (“NPSP”), which sets out the government’s strategic approach to the development of nationally significant infrastructure across various sectors. The NPSP is being revised due to significant policy and economic changes that have led to structural amendments to port infrastructure since 2012.

On 2 July 2026, the revised NPSP was laid before Parliament, marking an important development for the UK’s ports sector and the wider infrastructure planning regime. Subject to the parliamentary process, the NPSP is expected to be designated after 21 sitting days and will replace the existing statement first published in 2012. At the time of writing this article, there had been no formal announcement by the government that the revised NPSP had been designated. The revised NPSP will provide the principal policy framework for the assessment of major port developments falling within its scope, including associated road and rail links.

NPSP playing a central role in Infrastructure Planning

The revised NPSP therefore provides a potentially decisive framework for the assessment of major port developments. It sets out the government’s assessment of future port requirements and the policy considerations that applicants, consultees and decision-makers must address throughout the development consent process (DCOs). Its publication reflects the government’s recognition of the strategic importance of the UK’s ports in supporting economic growth, international trade, offshore energy, decarbonisation, supply-chain resilience and national security.

The policy is also likely to carry significant weight beyond the DCO regime. The NPSP may also be relevant to related marine licensing and harbour authorisation processes, while local planning authorities may consider it a material consideration in the determination of related planning applications.

What are the key changes in the revised National Policy Statement for Ports?

The revised NPSP updates the 2012 policy framework to reflect changes in the ports market, infrastructure planning, environmental regulation and government policy. The central policy approach remains supportive of port development and market-led investment, but the revised statement gives greater emphasis to the strategic role of ports in the economy, energy transition, offshore wind, coastal shipping, resilience and the wider freight network.

In practical terms, applicants will not simply need to show that a project meets forecast demand. They will also need to explain how proposals align with wider policy objectives, including good design, climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity, marine protection, transport connectivity, energy infrastructure and community impacts. The revised NPSP also confirms that demand forecasts are a yardstick rather than a cap on commercial judgment, preserving flexibility for ports to respond to changing market conditions.

Which projects are covered?

The NPSP identifies the thresholds at which port developments qualify as nationally significant infrastructure projects.

These include developments capable of handling:

More than 500,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container handling capacity per year;

More than 250,000 roll-on roll-off movements annually; or

More than five million tonnes of bulk or general cargo traffic each year.

Projects that meet these thresholds will generally require development consent under the 2008 Act. However, projects below the statutory thresholds may still be directed into the NSIP regime if they are considered to be of national significance under section 35 of the 2008 Act.

The inclusion of associated infrastructure is also noteworthy. The NPSP applies to port developments seeking development consent and also addresses associated development, including road and rail links connected to port infrastructure. This is important because the deliverability of port expansion will often depend on hinterland connections, grid capacity, freight movements and the ability to manage impacts beyond the port boundary.

Implications for Port Authorities, Operators and Developers

For port authorities, port operators, investors and infrastructure promoters, the designation of the revised NPSP should provide greater certainty regarding the Government’s policy objectives and the evidence required to support future applications.

A clear and up-to-date policy framework can help streamline project development, reduce uncertainty during examinations and provide greater confidence when making long-term investment decisions. At the same time, applicants will still need to demonstrate that environmental, transport, marine, climate and community impacts have been appropriately assessed and mitigated.

Port authorities and operators should therefore review existing project pipelines, asset strategies and land-use plans against the revised policy. In particular, they should consider whether future proposals adequately address demand, resilience, modal shift, grid connection requirements, dredging, marine licensing, biodiversity net gain, habitat impacts and climate adaptation.

The revised statement is therefore likely to become a key document for anyone involved in the promotion, regulation or delivery of port-related infrastructure.

Implications for Key Stakeholders

The revised NPSP will also be significant for a wider group of stakeholders. Local planning authorities and host communities are likely to focus on traffic, air quality, noise, landscape, flood risk, coastal change and socio-economic effects.

Environmental bodies and marine regulators will scrutinise biodiversity, habitats, dredging, water quality and marine conservation issues. Freight operators, energy developers and supply-chain businesses will be interested in how the policy supports port capacity, offshore energy, coastal shipping, storage, logistics and onward transport connections.

For those engaging with DCO applications, the revised NPSP is likely to influence the scope of pre-application consultation, the evidence expected in environmental assessments and the balance struck between the national need for port infrastructure and local or environmental impacts. Early engagement will therefore be important for stakeholders seeking to influence project design, mitigation and delivery commitments.

Looking Ahead

Once designated, the revised NPSP will remain in force unless and until it is amended, replaced or withdrawn. Given the increasing importance of ports to the UK’s supply chains, renewable energy ambitions, coastal shipping, freeports, industrial strategy and international trade, the updated statement is likely to be a significant influence on infrastructure planning decisions for many years to come.

For developers, port authorities, landowners, local planning authorities, regulators, communities and other stakeholders with interests in the ports sector, now is an opportune time to review the revised policy and consider its implications for future projects and investment strategies. The designation of the revised NPSP is likely to play a significant role in shaping the consenting and delivery of major port infrastructure projects for years to come.

Stakeholders involved in port development projects should familiarise themselves with the revised NPSP now, as it is expected to become the primary policy framework for assessing nationally significant port infrastructure projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.