Rising Rents And Homelessness In Birmingham: When Housing Becomes Unaffordable (10 August 2026)

For many tenants across Birmingham and the wider Midlands, homelessness does not begin with an eviction notice. It can often begin with a rent increase.

A household that was managing comfortably a few years ago may now find that a growing proportion of its income is consumed by housing costs. When rent, utilities, transport and everyday living expenses continue to rise while income remains largely unchanged, many tenants are left with impossible choices. Rent arrears can develop quickly, and the risk of homelessness often follows.

The rental market across the Midlands has become increasingly difficult to sustain for households on lower incomes, and Birmingham illustrates the scale of that pressure as clearly as anywhere. ONS data shows rents in the city rose by 6% in the year to July 2025, reaching an average of £1,063 per month, compared with approximately £791 five years earlier. Across England, a household on a median income could expect to spend 36.3% of that income on an average private rent in 2024, above the 30% level generally regarded as the threshold of affordability.

Why Are More Tenants Struggling to Afford Rent?

The pressures facing tenants extend beyond rent increases alone. Rising energy costs, food prices, childcare expenses and transport costs have all contributed to increasing financial strain on households across the region.

At the same time, demand for rented accommodation continues to outstrip supply in many parts of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands. As competition for housing increases, rents continue to rise, leaving many tenants spending an ever-larger proportion of their income simply to keep a roof over their heads.

For households already operating on tight budgets, there is often very little room to absorb unexpected increases in housing costs.

The Gap Between Rent and Housing Benefit

For households reliant on Local Housing Allowance to meet their rent, the position is often considerably worse than the headline figures suggest.

Local Housing Allowance rates have consistently struggled to keep pace with actual market rents across much of the West Midlands. As a result, many households receiving the maximum level of housing support still face substantial shortfalls each month before accounting for food, utilities, transport, childcare and other unavoidable expenses.

Where those shortfalls persist, rent arrears can accumulate quickly. For many households, the problem is not financial mismanagement but a simple mismatch between housing costs and available income.

What Happens If You Fall Behind on Rent?

Falling into rent arrears does not automatically mean that a tenant will lose their home. However, once arrears begin to build, landlords may take steps to recover possession of the property.

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduced greater regulation of rent increases. Landlords must now follow a statutory notice procedure and may generally propose an increase only once within a twelve-month period. Tenants who believe a proposed increase exceeds market levels may challenge it through the Tribunal.

These protections are important, but they do not resolve every affordability problem. Many tenants facing difficulty paying rent are already struggling with existing housing costs rather than a proposed future increase.

The earlier advice is obtained, the more options are likely to be available. These may include discussions with landlords, assistance with benefit entitlement issues, homelessness prevention measures, or other steps aimed at avoiding possession proceedings altogether.

Can Help Be Available Before You Become Homeless?

One common misconception is that legal help or assistance from the local authority only becomes available once possession proceedings have started.

In reality, local authorities owe duties to people who are threatened with homelessness, and intervention at an early stage can often make a significant difference. Waiting until court proceedings have been issued may reduce the options available and make it harder to prevent homelessness.

Across the Midlands, shortages of social housing and pressure on temporary accommodation mean that many households facing affordability difficulties have very little room for manoeuvre. Families who are ultimately forced to move may find themselves placed outside their local area, creating additional challenges relating to employment, childcare, education and support networks.

A Practitioner's Perspective

"One of the most common situations we see is a tenant who has managed their tenancy successfully for years but can no longer keep pace with rising rents. By the time possession proceedings have started, the options available are often much narrower. Seeking advice early can make a significant difference."

— Amandeep Bains, Housing Solicitor and Supervisor