Locked Out Of Your Home? Unlawful Evictions In Birmingham And The Midlands (3 August 2026)

Finding yourself locked out of your home can be frightening. For many tenants, it happens without warning. The locks are changed, belongings are removed, utilities are disconnected, or pressure is applied to force them to leave. In many cases, no court order has been obtained and no lawful eviction has taken place.

Across Birmingham and the wider Midlands, unlawful evictions continue to leave tenants at risk of immediate homelessness despite longstanding legal protections. Families can find themselves without access to their possessions, medication, important documents, or their children's belongings with little warning. In many cases, a landlord who removes a tenant without following the proper legal process may be committing a criminal offence.

What Is an Unlawful Eviction?

A landlord cannot simply remove a tenant because they want possession of the property. In most cases, a landlord must follow the correct legal process before a tenant can lawfully be required to leave their home.

That process will generally involve serving the appropriate notice, obtaining a possession order from the court, and where necessary securing enforcement through court-appointed bailiffs or enforcement officers. A landlord who changes the locks, removes belongings, disconnects utilities, or pressures a tenant into leaving without following that process may be acting unlawfully.

Conduct of this nature may amount to criminal offences under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977. Local authorities have powers to investigate and prosecute landlords responsible for unlawful eviction and harassment, and in appropriate cases may seek banning orders preventing them from managing or letting residential property.

Why Do Unlawful Evictions Happen?

The circumstances in which unlawful evictions arise are often remarkably similar. They commonly occur where the relationship between landlord and tenant has broken down, frequently involving rent arrears, complaints about disrepair, disputes regarding occupation following a sale, or disagreements concerning the terms of the tenancy.

In some cases, the motivation is financial. Removing a tenant without waiting for court proceedings can place a landlord in a position to re-let the property at a higher rent or recover vacant possession more quickly. However, the potential inconvenience or cost of following the legal process does not entitle a landlord to bypass it.

What Should You Do If You Have Been Locked Out?

If you have been locked out of your home or forced to leave, it is important not to assume that the eviction is lawful.

You should:

Keep copies of any text messages, emails or letters from the landlord;

Take photographs or videos where possible;

Preserve evidence of any change of locks or removal of belongings;

Keep a copy of your tenancy agreement;

Record details of any witnesses who may have seen what happened; and

Seek legal advice as quickly as possible.

The steps taken in the first few hours and days following an unlawful eviction can be crucial.

Can You Get Back Into Your Home?

In many cases, yes.

Where a tenant has been unlawfully excluded from their home, the County Court can grant an emergency injunction requiring the landlord to allow re-entry. These applications are often urgent and can sometimes be made at very short notice.

The speed with which legal advice is obtained can make the difference between recovering occupation of the property and losing that opportunity altogether. The longer matters are left unresolved, the more difficult the position can become.

Can You Claim Compensation?

Compensation is available in unlawful eviction cases and the amounts recoverable can be significant.

The law recognises that tenants who are unlawfully removed from their homes often suffer financial loss, distress, inconvenience, and disruption to their lives. In some cases, damages may also reflect the financial benefit obtained by a landlord who has unlawfully secured vacant possession of the property.

In a rental market where rents across Birmingham and the wider Midlands have increased substantially in recent years, the value of claims arising from unlawful eviction can be considerable.

A Practitioner's Perspective

"One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that a landlord can simply tell a tenant to leave or change the locks if there is a dispute. In reality, there is usually a legal process that must be followed. When tenants seek advice quickly after being locked out, there is often far more that can be done than they realise."