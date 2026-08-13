Jersey House Price Index Figures Released For Q2 2026

The report on the House Price Index (HPI) for the second quarter of 2026 has been released, providing another great overview as to how the Jersey property market has performed.

Collas Crill is an offshore law firm with offices in Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and London. We deliver a comprehensive range of legal services to clients across banking and finance, corporate, dispute resolution, funds, insolvency and restructuring, private client and trusts, real estate and regulatory. Our clients include some of the world’s leading international businesses, trusts and funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families across the globe. We continue to build a network of independent and trusted partners around the world including the Caribbean, the Channel Islands, the UK, Europe, the Americas and MENA.

Article Insights

Anna Carter’s articles from Collas Crill are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

with readers working within the Technology industries Collas Crill are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The report on the House Price Index (HPI) for the second quarter of 2026 has been released, providing another great overview as to how the Jersey property market has performed.

Overall activity shows an increase of 7% compared with the last quarter and 24% higher than the corresponding quarter of last year. Equating that to numbers, HPI statistics show 282 criteria eligible properties were sold in the second quarter of this year.

Average (mean) property prices for quarter two of 2026 compared with quarter one of 2026 are as follows:

One-bedroom apartments increased by £16,000 to £326,000

Two-bedroom apartments increased by £74,000 to £580,000

Two-bedroom houses increased by £130,000 to £601,000 (it should be noted this bracket is sensitive to values due to low turnover)

Three-bedroom houses increased by £61,000 to £797,000

Four-bedroom houses increased by £112,000 to £1,112,000

All in all across the board increases show a positive first half of the year.

First time buyers

This area of the market accounted for 16% of property purchases in quarter two, a decrease from 25% in quarter one.

Rental market

Interestingly, notwithstanding the higher rates of stamp duty for investor or buy-to-let purchases, 40 units (representing 14%) were purchased to be private rental properties.

Rental prices are showing as a decline of 1% compared to quarter one (albeit quarter one showed an increase from that of last year so essentially are now unchanged).

Financing

With the Bank of England Base Rate remaining static, the local mortgage rates shows little movement and it is forecast that our rates will continue as such for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead

Whilst the market is busy, the supply of properties for sale on the market remains high. It is clear that vendors will need to adjust their expectations in terms of property value and if interest rates were lower current asking prices would be achievable.

Perhaps, looking forward to summer holidays ending and schools returning in September, we will see further market movement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.