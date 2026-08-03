Behind The Brand: Demystifying Brand Residences

Branded residences have evolved from a niche luxury offering into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global real estate and hospitality market. In a recent Womble Bond Dickinson Real Estate Forum webinar, Georgina Hook, Partner and Head of Hospitality at Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP, was joined by Louis Keighley, Head of Branded Residences at Savills, Jonathan Falik, CEO of JF Capital Advisors, and Tara Gorman, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, to explore the sector's rapid growth, key market trends and the opportunities and challenges facing developers, investors and brands.

What are branded residences?

As demand grows for high-quality, service-led living experiences, branded residences are becoming an increasingly attractive proposition for developers, investors and occupiers.

At their core, branded residences are privately owned residential properties that are licensed, managed or operated by globally recognised brands. Unlike serviced apartments, which are typically owned by a single operator and rented out to guests, branded residences are individually sold to owners, combining the benefits of home ownership with the service, amenities and reputation associated with a trusted brand.

A market showing no signs of slowing down

The panel highlighted the remarkable growth trajectory of the branded residences sector.

Globally, more than 800 schemes have already been completed, with significant expansion forecast over the next seven years

Growth is being driven across all major regions, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with the Middle East expected to see particularly strong activity

While the US remains the most mature market, emerging markets are also embracing the model as developers seek new ways to differentiate projects and unlock value

Europe is now seeing substantial momentum, with branded residences expanding beyond established gateway cities and into a wider range of urban and resort destinations.

Why are branded residences proving popular?

A key reason for the sector's success is the value it creates for all stakeholders.

For purchasers, branded residences offer access to prime real estate, quality assurance and a managed lifestyle experience supported by a trusted brand. For many buyers, particularly those purchasing internationally, the familiarity and confidence associated with a recognised brand can be a significant draw.

For brands, the model provides opportunities to diversify revenue streams, deepen customer relationships and extend brand engagement beyond traditional hospitality offerings.

For developers, the benefits are equally compelling. Branded residences can command significant sales premiums compared to equivalent non-branded residential products, while also accelerating sales rates and broadening access to a global customer base through the brand's network and loyalty programmes.

Beyond premium pricing

The panel also highlighted the importance of engaging specialist advisers early in the process. From brand selection and feasibility assessments through to legal negotiations and operational planning, successful schemes rely on careful preparation and collaboration between developers, brands and advisers.

While branded residences frequently achieve higher sales values than comparable non-branded developments, the panel emphasised that absorption rates can often be even more significant. Rapid sales can improve project viability, support financing and release capital earlier in the development cycle.

What's next for branded residences

Looking ahead, the panel identified several trends likely to shape the sector's future.

First, branded residences are expected to continue expanding beyond the ultra-luxury market. While premium and luxury offerings will remain dominant, more upper-upscale and investment-led products are beginning to emerge, opening the sector to a broader range of markets and buyer profiles.

Secondly, as competition among luxury brands intensifies, differentiation will become increasingly important. Brands are expected to focus more heavily on lifestyle, experience and community building to distinguish themselves.

Another emerging trend is co-branding with partnerships between hospitality brands and established non-hotel brands. This offers opportunities to combine operational expertise with strong lifestyle identities, creating distinctive products for increasingly sophisticated buyers.

Finally, wellness is expected to play an ever-greater role. Beyond traditional spa offerings, future developments are likely to incorporate broader health, longevity and wellbeing concepts as buyers place increasing value on holistic lifestyle experiences.

A growth opportunity

For those considering entering the market, the message from the panel was simple, success lies in choosing the right brand, assembling the right advisory team and planning for the long term. As the sector continues to evolve, those who do so are likely to be well positioned to benefit from its continued growth.

Early advice is critical. Branded residences involve a complex interplay of real estate, hospitality, branding and operational considerations, making it essential to work with advisers who understand both the market and the sector's nuances. Womble Bond Dickinson is well placed to support clients in this space, with a dedicated Retail, Hospitality & Leisure team led by Claire Wilkinson, Partner and Head of Retail, Hospitality & Leisure, working alongside Georgie Hook, Partner and Head of Hospitality. Drawing on extensive experience across the hospitality sector, the team advises on all aspects of hotel development, ownership, financing, operation and management.