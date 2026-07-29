Building Safety Regulator Enforcement (Podcast)

Principal Associate Natalie Barton-Howes and Associate Brett Mason examine the Building Safety Regulator's enforcement powers, current priorities, and major reforms reshaping the regulatory landscape. The discussion explores the regulator's enforcement toolkit and how it's being used to drive higher standards and improve accountability across the construction industry.

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What does the Building Safety Regulator do?

In this podcast, Principal Associate Natalie Barton-Howes and Associate Brett Mason examine the Building Safety Regulators (BSR's) enforcement powers, current priorities and the major reforms set to reshape the regulatory landscape.

The discussion explores the regulator's enforcement toolkit, from compliance notices and stop notices through to prosecutions, injunctions and the appointment of Special Measures Managers. It also considers how the BSR is using enforcement to drive higher standards, improve accountability and support a stronger culture of building safety across the industry.

Looking ahead, Natalie and Brett discuss key developments including the proposed Single Construction Regulator, reforms to the construction products regime and the Remediation Bill, which introduces new duties, penalties and enforcement mechanisms to address delays in remediation.

For more information on building safety, explore the latest insights from our Construction team.

The core mission of the Building Safety Regulator is to protect people and to protect places by regulating building safety and building standards laws.

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