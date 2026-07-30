Home Buying Is Changing: A Faster Future For Property Transactions?

The Government's plans to reform the home buying and selling process could bring significant changes to the residential property market. Following its consultation on transaction reform, the Government has published a roadmap aimed at making transactions faster, more transparent and less likely to fall through. The reforms proposed are set out below.

More information upfront

A key proposal is the introduction of sales packs, requiring sellers to provide important information at the start of a transaction. These packs could include:

A home condition report

Searches

Seller identity verification

Floor plans

Council tax information

Accessibility of the property

Leasehold details

Service charges and

Building safety information.

The aim is to help buyers make informed decisions earlier so reducing delays caused by issues emerging late in the process.

Packs will be mandated prior to listing by legislation to be passed before the end of the parliament in 2029. In the meantime, Government will work with industry to identify what can be provided voluntarily and issue guidance defining desirable standards.

Property listings

Guidance will be provided to support estate agents to meet their existing responsibilities on providing material information in listings.

A Code of Practice for both estate and letting agents will also be published later this year. Mandatory compliance with the Code and qualifications might be included in future legislation if it is felt necessary.

Embracing digital transactions

The Government wants to encourage greater use of:

Digital identity verification allowing buyers and sellers to verify their identity once with the information shared with all professionals involved in the transaction

Digital property logbooks and information packs which can be shared with all concerned and

Qualified electronic signatures allowing documents to be signed without the need for witnesses.

There will be a consultation next year on how this might be achieved with a request for evidence ahead of this to assist with the proposals forming the basis of that consultation.

Tackling leasehold delays

Anyone involved in leasehold transactions will recognise that delays can arise obtaining information from landlords and managing agents.

The Government plans to consult on measures that would set clear requirements on the information requested by buyers, introduce limits on fees and set out response times.

AI-driven innovation

The reform roadmap highlights the potential role of AI in streamlining and improving efficiency for property professionals.

AI tools are already being used to assist with document review, title analysis, due diligence and the management of transaction data. This does not remove the need for professional judgement but has the potential to reduce administrative burdens and allow property professionals to focus on the more complex aspects of a transaction.

The Government launched an AI growth lab on the 8th of June with the first area of focus being legal services.

Earlier commitment

The use of conditional contracts is proposed as the solution to make transactions binding earlier in the process. The Government plans to consult on what those contracts might include, such as penalty fees, exception clauses and dispute resolution mechanisms. However, mandatory binding agreements are not expected to be introduced until the use of sales packs is established. In the meantime, the use of reservation agreements will be encouraged.

The challenge with the use of conditional contracts will be striking the right balance between providing greater certainty for buyers and sellers whilst ensuring purchasers have sufficient opportunity to secure mortgage finance and investigate the property before becoming legally committed.

What does this mean for developers?

For most developers, these proposals will feel familiar. Developers already provide buyers with extensive information and commonly use reservation agreements to secure early commitment. As a result, many developers are likely to be better placed than the existing homes market to adapt to the proposed reforms, with a number of the key principles already embedded in the new-build sales process.

The main additional cost is likely to be the proposed home condition report. There will also be concerns about the shelf life of searches. Currently searches need to be no more than six months old at the date of completion to comply with lender criteria. This should not be a problem in a buoyant market, the issue is what happens when they become out of date. However, many of the reforms should support a more efficient market and reduce the risk of transactions stalling because key information is not available at the outset.

Conclusion

The Government's proposals are intended to create a faster, more transparent home buying process. While they are unlikely to eliminate all transaction delays, particularly where property chains are involved, they should help ensure that buyers have better information earlier and that transactions progress more smoothly.

For developers, the reforms largely reflect practices already common in the new-build sector and are therefore likely to present more opportunities than challenges. However, the success of the reforms will depend not only on the information made available at the outset of a transaction, but also on whether lenders, conveyancers, HM Land Registry, managing agents and other stakeholders adopt consistent ways of working. If that wider alignment can be achieved, the reforms have the potential to support a more efficient and predictable housing market.