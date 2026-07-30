LIDW 2026 Member Hosted Event Recording Available: Construction Disputes In The Defence Sector

Now in its seventh year, London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026 took place from 1-5 June 2026, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to engage in insightful discussions...

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Now in its seventh year, London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026 took place from 1-5 June 2026, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to engage in insightful discussions on the key trends, themes and talking points in dispute resolution. The theme of LIDW 2026 was "Tradition, Trust and Transformation in Dispute Resolution".

As a founding member of LIDW, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer was delighted to participate in a number of prominent events throughout the week, including a panel session on "Construction Disputes in the Defence Sector" which we co-hosted with HKA.

Construction plays a critical role in the timely delivery and operational effectiveness of defence sector projects, from defence infrastructure to specialised facilities and installations. Against the current backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and renewed focus on defence spending globally, construction claims and disputes pose significant risks to project continuity and even national security interests. The panel explored the key legal and contractual challenges in managing construction claims and disputes within the defence sector, providing insights on this increasingly complex and high-stakes area.

A recording of the session is available to watch below.

Speakers

James Doe - Partner - Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Bob Breeze - Partner - HKA

Mike McClure KC - Partner - Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Daniel Sipos - Partner - BAHR

Member Hosts

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

HKA

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