What Are Compliance Risks? Risk Types, Areas & How To Manage

Key learnings – what to know about compliance risk areas

Compliance risks are the potential for legal, financial or reputational harm when an organization fails to follow laws, regulations or internal policies. They arise from non-adherence to required standards governing business operations.

Risk Types represent the sub-categories of compliance risk an organization faces. This includes everything from harassment and discrimination and health and safety concerns to data privacy and human resources areas.

Using a standardized approach to categorizing your compliance risks during report intake and across your program results in faster and more accurate report routing, investigation and resolution.

What are the types of compliance risk?

Addressing the many compliance risk areas with a standardized taxonomy is critical for risk and compliance leaders for several reasons. First, defining compliance risks using the standardized Risk Categories and Risk Types helps intake and investigation personnel properly categorize the report so the follow-up is appropriately routed and prioritized. Another benefit comes from the ability to accurately benchmark your program against a global standard, allowing you to assess your program's performance against peer organizations accurately. Taken together, these benefits of using standardized compliance risk areas will help you streamline your investigations and uplevel your benchmarking.

NAVEX is the global leader in whistleblowing and incident management benchmarking, with the world's largest data set (2.15 million reports received in 2024). Along with our world-class benchmark data, we are also the leader in Risk Type categorization. NAVEX Risk Types serve as a common risk taxonomy, standardizing how organizations capture and categorize risk and compliance data. This consistency delivers reliable, actionable insights across programs and teams, enabling leaders to move beyond isolated data points toward a unified view of risk.

Let's unpack the different types of compliance risk NAVEX has embedded in our Whistleblowing & Incident Management solution, which are also reflected in our annual Whistleblowing & Incident Management Benchmark Report.

Compliance Risk Categories

NAVEX uses six risk categories, with 24 risk types to further delineate the type of compliance risks coming through the hotline. The six compliance risk categories are as follows:

Business Integrity Workplace Conduct Environment, Health & Safety Accounting, Auditing and Financial Reporting Misuse or Misappropriation of Assets Other

Expanding on the compliance Risk Types

Within those risk categories is the more specific categorization of your compliance risk. Below are the compliance Risk Types and their definitions.

Business Integrity

Conflicts of Interest

Reports about a conflict of interest, either a self-report or a report involving the behavior of others. A conflict of interest can arise in any situation where an employee's financial or personal interest could interfere with their business judgment or the organization's interests.

Confidential and Proprietary Information

Reports related to confidential and proprietary information or intellectual property. Confidential information is any non-public information not intended or permitted to be shared beyond those with a genuine business need to know it.

Confidential information can include information about people or companies and specifically includes business plans, trade secret information, customer lists, sales and marketing strategies, pricing, product development plans, and any notes or documentation of the foregoing.

Intellectual property refers to an original, intangible creation of human intellect legally protected from unauthorized use. Intellectual property includes patents, trademarks, and copyrighted works of authorship, such as photographs, music, literary works, graphic design, source code, and audio and audiovisual recordings.

Data Privacy and Protection

Reports related to the rights and responsibilities relating to data held or processed by an organization. This data can include information about employees, customers, consumers, or others. Examples include allegations of data misuse, loss or theft of data, breaches or attempted breaches, or requests by an individual relating to their own data.

Free and Fair Competition

Reports involving activities that undermine free and fair competition in the marketplace. These activities frequently involve any agreement with a competitor to fix prices or otherwise limit competition. Even the appearance of such an agreement is problematic.

Bribery and Corruption

Reports of public or private instances of bribery. Bribery occurs when a person offers money or something else of value – to an official or someone in a position of power or influence – to gain influence over them. Corruption includes dishonest or illegal behavior – especially of people in authority – using their power to do dishonest or illegal things in return for money or to get an advantage over someone else.

Insider Trading

Reports that a person is buying or selling any company's (employer's or any other company's) securities and/or stock based on non-public information as well as passing (tipping) this information on to someone else who then buys or sells stock.

Global Trade

Reports related to the import and export of goods and services globally. It can include imports (bringing goods or services into a country) or exports (sending goods or services - including software - from one country to another). This category also includes reports relating to sanctions such as trade sanctions, which make it unlawful to do business with sanctioned people or countries.

Political Activity

Reports of improper use of employer resources (time, assets, brand, etc.) for political activity (by an individual or an organization) such as using work time for political activities, pressuring colleagues to give money or time to a PAC or associating organization name with a political candidate, official, or group. It can also include misuse of company funds for political activities, using company resources to create or distribute political messages and violations of lobbying regulations and restrictions.

Human Rights

Reports related to human rights which generally refer to the basic rights and freedoms of individuals. Examples include reports relating to human trafficking or modern slavery that involve the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain labor or sex for money, drugs or other goods.

Product Quality and Safety

Reports about quality and safety issues related to products. Examples include allegations that a product is not safe for intended use, is putting others at risk of harm, or that it fails to meet industry standards.

Other Business Integrity

Reports related to business integrity that cannot be categorized elsewhere. Examples include industry specific policies, regulations or laws.

Workplace Conduct

Harassment

Reports of harassment linked to a protected characteristic (such as race, gender, sex, religion, disability, age, etc.) and include allegations of unwelcome behavior that is offensive to a reasonable person and is related to, or done because of, a protected characteristic.

Discrimination

Reports of discrimination or concerns relating to accommodation requests. Discrimination generally occurs when an adverse employment action impacts a term or condition of employment, that action is taken by the employer (which can include managers as well as others who have control over terms or conditions of work, such as team leads), and the action was taken because of a protected characteristic.

A workplace accommodation involves a request to adjust something related to work linked to a religious practice, belief, or disability. This includes allegations or reports related to religious practices or beliefs or speaks to a workplace modification or leave request linked to a medical condition or disability.

Substance Abuse

Reports related to impairment resulting from the use of substances (such as drugs or alcohol, whether legal or illegal) that impact the workplace or violate a policy. The activity can include on- or off-duty and on- or off-premises conduct.

Compensation and Benefits

Reports related to compensation, pay, insurance, time-off, retirement benefits, leaves of absence (paternity, maternity, other medical), and other common employee benefits. Examples include incorrect paychecks, inaccurate vacation, time off, and sick time recording.

Workplace Civility

Reports related to abusive or disrespectful behavior connected to work are not harassment or discrimination.

Other Human Resources

These are reports that cannot be categorized elsewhere and likely involve Human Resources. Examples include performance management, discipline, immigration, labor relations, grievances, job eliminations, arrests and convictions, and the sale or distribution of drugs.

Retaliation

Reports of retaliation (including claims of reprisal or victimization) of any kind against an employee including claims of any action taken to punish or dissuade an employee from making a report or participating in an investigation either internally or externally. Retaliation claims most often involve allegations against a manager, supervisor or some other person with control and power over the reporting person. However, retaliation can also involve conduct by a coworker.

Environment, Health and Safety

Imminent Threat to a Person, Animals or Property

Reports of imminent or immediate threat of harm to a person or people, animals or property. Reports may or may not involve a weapon and generally are the kind of incident where authorities (such as police or fire) are called to assist.

Environmental

Reports about the impact on the environment. This could include intentional, negligent or accidental acts or omissions that harm the environment or violate policy or regulatory or legal requirements. It can also include acts or omissions that otherwise risk the climate. Examples can include spills, mismanaged wastewater or resources, release into the atmosphere of harmful materials or substances, or improper disposal of hazardous waste.

Health and Safety

Reports about workplace safety. This can include employee safety and facilities or equipment. Each employee is responsible for maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for all employees by following safety and health rules and practices and reporting accidents, injuries and unsafe equipment, practices or conditions.

Reports about physical security in a facility.

Accounting, Auditing and Financial Reporting

Reports related to accounting, financial reporting or auditing. Examples include the unethical or improper recording and analysis of the business and financial transactions associated with generally accepted accounting practices. Examples include misstatement of revenues, misstatement of expenses, misstatement of assets, misapplications of GAAP principles, and wrongful transactions.

Misuse or Misappropriation of Assets

Reports that the organization's assets are being wasted, inappropriately used, abused, or not properly protected. This category can include many assets such as property, tools, money, credit cards, facilities, company vehicles, employee time, and abuse of employer-provided benefits.

Other

Reports that do not fit any of the other categories listed.

Addressing your compliance risk areas

The above definitions of compliance Risk Categories and Risk Types are foundational in aligning your program to a standard that will help you streamline and measure your program. Another critical area to advance program maturity is through compliance risk assessment, which will illuminate the areas where your business may face increased compliance risk. Whether those risk areas are due to a lack of resources or training, or a blind spot in program oversight, identifying those gaps will help define an enduring structure for your program.

How to assess compliance risk

Once you've collected and categorized your risks using the NAVEX standardized Risk Types, the next step is to assess them to prioritize actions, create mitigation plans, and allocate resources effectively. NAVEX One provides a centralized platform to evaluate and monitor risk exposure across your organization. Here's a brief explainer on the top four risk domains your organization likely faces and how to assess them:

Human Risk: Human risks are those stemming from employee behavior, conflicts of interest, misconduct, lack of awareness, or cultural conditions that negatively influence engagement and job satisfaction. An unhealthy culture, marked by fear of retaliation, unclear values, or inconsistent leadership behavior, can increase misconduct risk and drive disengagement, turnover and compliance failures.

Examples of human risk include:

Exposure to employee lawsuits related to harassment, discrimination or wrongful termination

High turnover causing loss of institutional knowledge and increased recruitment costs

Reputational damage affecting hiring, retention and customer trust

Regulatory fines or enforcement actions stemming from conflicts of interest or noncompliance

Operational Risk: Operational risks refer to internal processes, systems, or failures in daily operations.

Operational risk can look like:

Failure to follow safety protocols leading to regulatory citations

Disruptions to normal business from process breakdowns, inadequate staffing or inconsistent adherence to policies

IT system misconfigurations exposing sensitive data

Third-Party Risk: Third-party risks are introduced by vendors, suppliers, contractors or other external partners.

Some examples of third-party risk include:

A supplier flagged for labor violations in a high-risk region

A third-party marketing firm mishandles customer data

A contractor fails to meet anti-bribery compliance standards

Regulatory Risk: Regulatory risks are related to non-compliance with laws, regulations or industry standards.

Regulatory risks can include:

New data privacy laws (e.g., GDPR, CCPA) requiring policy updates

Missed anti-money laundering (AML) reporting deadlines

Fines for non-compliance with healthcare or financial regulations

NAVEX One is an integrated suite of risk and compliance solutions to help your organization manage and mitigate compliance risk and understand your risk landscape. One of the ways we help organizations manage risk is through standardized risk assessments with NAVEX Risk Types and using NAVEX One integrated tools. Standardizing the Risk Types and using compliance program data to track issues and mitigate risks across the business enables your organization to transform from reactive compliance to proactive risk management. This method not only enhances issue resolution but also offers a unified, risk-type-aligned view across incidents, training, disclosures, policies, and third-party relationships, strengthening overall risk posture.

