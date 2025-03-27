Streamlining Compliance: DRDM's Automated Declarations

Real-Time Data Tracking for Easier Audits and Regulation

DRDM's Automated Declarations module streamlines market data compliance by automating the collection, validation, and reporting of market data usage in real-time. It ensures compliance with ESMA's MiFIR audit requirements. Integrated with DRDM's DLT-powered Digital Contract Network (DCN), it provides an immutable audit trail and continuous compliance monitoring, reducing manual errors and administrative burdens. By automating processes, DRDM enhances revenue assurance, simplifies audits, and strengthens client relationships through transparent reporting. This proactive, scalable approach ensures secure, efficient market data management, helping exchanges and data providers meet regulatory standards while improving operational efficiency.

The Need for Automated Declarations

Market data management and compliance are increasingly complex, especially as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) introduces stricter audit requirements under MiFIR1. Exchanges and data providers now have more responsibility for ensuring market data usage aligns with contracts and regulations. With growing regulatory oversight and evolving audit requirements, manual reporting is no longer enough to avoid potential revenue loss or audit risks.

To address these challenges, part of DRDM's core features, Automated Declarations streamline market data collection, validation, and reporting. Integrated with the underlying Digital Contract Network (DCN), DRDM provides real-time compliance monitoring and seamless reporting to meet ESMA's transparency standards.

This article is the second in a four-part series on DRDM's core suites, a next-gen platform that brings automation, compliance, and intelligence to market data operations:

Digital Contracts – Replacing static agreements with automated, code-based contracts.

– Replacing static agreements with automated, code-based contracts. Automated Declarations – Ensuring compliance with real-time data usage tracking.

– Ensuring compliance with real-time data usage tracking. Workflow Efficiencies – Optimising operations through intelligent automation.

– Optimising operations through intelligent automation. Intelligent Sales Support – Leveraging AI to uncover revenue opportunities.

Transforming Data Rights Management for The Financial Markets

Managing data rights in the financial markets is complex—but it doesn't have to be. Partnering with Broadhead Technologies, CJC brings you "Digital Rights for Data Management" (DRDM)—a powerful digital contracts solution designed to simplify data compliance, reduce costs, and provide transparency. Powered by blockchain, distributed-ledger technology (DLT), DRDM empowers organisations with real-time tracking and intelligent automation, enabling full control of their digital rights. Whether managing market data contracts, ensuring DORA compliance, automating usage reporting, or streamlining operational workflows, DRDM transforms data management into an efficient, secure, and hassle-free process.

Executive Summary

Developed by Broadhead Technologies, in partnership with CJC Digital Rights for Data Management (DRDM), is a powerful digital contracts solution for market data that simplifies compliance, reduces costs, and improves transparency. Built on bespoke distributed ledger technology (DLT), DRDM provides real-time tracking and automation to help firms manage their digital rights. It replaces outdated and manual processes with an integrated platform focusing on four key areas:

True Digital Contracts

Automated Declarations

Intelligent Sales Support

Workflow Efficiencies

True Digital Contracts

Automated Declarations

Intelligent Sales Support

Workflow Efficiencies

The Challenges of Manual Declarations

Traditional methods of tracking and reporting market data usage depend on a vendor's inventory platform or spreadsheets, email exchanges, and manual reconciliations. This outdated and cumbersome manual process2 is time-consuming, prone to errors, and inefficient. Manual reporting also introduces significant delays, increasing compliance violation risks and potential revenue loss since data collection and reconciliation take longer. The process is also often resource-intensive, potentially leading to inaccuracies caused by human error, and less adaptable to new regulations or changes in data usage patterns because of rigid manual processes. Preparing for audits manually is complex and costly, further highlighting the limitations of this approach.

Despite various efforts to minimise manual intervention, it persists. Considering ESMA's enhanced MiFIR audit regulations set to take effect in 2025, exchanges must adopt a proactive compliance strategy that ensures real-time data visibility, automated reporting, and a verifiable audit trail.

A Smarter Approach to Compliance

DRDM makes compliance easier by automating the data usage reporting process and ensuring it matches licensing terms. It automatically collects and reconciles usage data, removing the need for manual input or follow-ups. With real-time tracking and compliance monitoring, DRDM continuously checks that data usage aligns with contracts stored in the DCN, ensuring ongoing compliance.

The system easily integrates seamlessly with existing entitlement systems like EMRS and DACS. This means that automated data can be combined with manual inputs when needed, giving a comprehensive end-to-end view of usage. DRDM also helps exchanges protect revenue by spotting unauthorised data consumption and taking corrective actions to ensure data is accounted for and billed accurately.

All declarations are securely stored in DRDM's purpose-built distributed ledger, creating an unchangeable, verifiable audit trail. This eliminates time-consuming manual audit preparations and ensures the system is always audit-ready.

Exchange and Data Provider Benefits

By automating the declaration process and ensuring compliance in real-time, Exchange benefits include:

Compliance with ESMA MiFIR Requirements: DRDM provides automated, verifiable records that satisfy regulators without intrusive audits. Reduced Administrative Burden: Automation handles manual data collection, reconciliation and reporting, freeing up valuable resources and minimising human error. Increased Revenue Assurance: Tracking data usage in real-time ensures every transaction is accounted for, reducing the risk of missed billing and enhancing overall revenue capture. Streamlined Audit Processes: DRDM's immutable audit trail and pre-configured reports simplify compliance for both internal and external audits. This reduces audit preparation complexity and costs. Building Stronger Client Relationships: A transparent, automated compliance process builds client trust and reduces disputes over data usage and billing.

How DRDM's Automated Declarations Work

DRDM simplifies tracking and ensures compliance with market data usage. The system automatically sends clients declaration requests periodically, collecting data without disrupting daily operations. Clients can respond manually or through automated entitlement system integrations for a seamless experience.

Once the data is captured, DRDM validates it against the licensing agreement terms stored in the DCN and automatically highlights potential discrepancies for review. This efficiently ensures all data usage aligns with licensing agreements.

Compliance teams get real-time visibility into usage patterns and potential issues with live dashboards and automated alerts. This allows them to take swift action before problems arise. Identified discrepancies trigger automated follow-up, escalation, and resolution workflows to minimise compliance risks and prevent revenue loss.

Integration with Digital Contracts: A Unified Seamless System

DRDM's Automated Declarations work together with the Digital Contracts module to create a unified compliance system. ensuring that:

Contracts, Entitlements, and Declarations all operate within one framework.

all operate within one framework. Usage Rights are Automatically Enforced based on a digital contract's conditions.

based on a digital contract's conditions. Compliance Reports are generated instantly, eliminating manual tasks.

This fully automated, closed-loop system ensures market data compliance from licensing terms to real-time usage tracking is efficient, verifiable, and audit-ready.

Future-Proofing Compliance with DRDM

As exchanges face growing regulatory scrutiny, manual declaration processes are becoming unsustainable. DRDM's automated declarations offer a scalable and efficient solution to ensure accurate real-time data tracking, regulatory reporting, and improved revenue assurance.

By adopting DRDM's automated declarations, exchanges can shift from reactive, manual compliance checks to a proactive, automated model that simplifies audits and strengthens client relationships.

Discover DRDM

Digital Rights for Data Management (DRDM) is a joint initiative between CJC and Broadhead Technologies, which combines CJC's deep market data management expertise with Broadhead Technologies' innovative digital rights and automation. Together, we have developed DRDM as a next-generation platform that delivers automation, transparency, and compliance to contract management at financial institutions. DRDM ensures secure and efficient digital rights management at scale.

DRDM is a comprehensive platform designed to safeguard digital content's rights, ownership and usage. It offers unmatched security, automation, and transparency for organisations managing high-value data assets.

Built on decades of experience in the trillion-dollar Capital Markets—spanning investment banking, stock exchanges, and major financial institutions—DRDM delivers a next-generation approach to digital asset protection and market data rights management. DRDM is differentiated by its content-aware Digital Contracts, which empower organisations to maintain end-to-end ownership and control over their data assets.

Key Features Automated Rights Management – Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules.

– Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules. Smart Metadata and Tagging – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control.

and – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control. Usage & Compliance Tracking – DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations.

– DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations. Programmatic Enforcement – Contracts can leverage automated actions based on content usage, such as triggering expirations, licensing renewals, or revoking access. Industry Applications DRDM is invaluable across industries that demand authenticity, security, and regulatory compliance, which ensures organisations can verify, enforce, and protect digital rights at scale.

