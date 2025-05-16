The Alternative Investor – May 2025 Edition

The May edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and guest writers head to the Cayman Islands to share their insights on what makes the jurisdiction a global powerhouse.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

UK FCA and HM Treasury unveil plans for AIFMD Reform FCA sets out its regulatory initiatives FCA proposes streamlining the definition of capital for FCA investment firms Beware – Fake FCA communications! Conduct Rule breach: Prudential Regulation Authority fines former Non-Executive Director

US Reminder: Form PF "current reporting" obligations triggered by market volatility



