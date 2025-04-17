ARTICLE
17 April 2025

The Alternative Investor – April 2025 Edition

RQ
RQC Group

Contributor

RQC Group
Explore Firm Details
The April edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and guest writers share their insights on the growing trend of Retailisation ("Retailization") in private markets.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
RQC Group

The April edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and guest writers share their insights on the growing trend of Retailisation ("Retailization") in private markets.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • UK
    • Growth of private market requires continued focus on valuations: FCA publishes multi-firm review of private market valuation practices
    • FCA's new five-year strategy leverages "growth initiative" aspirations
    • FCA decides to fine and ban Robin Crispin Odey
  • US
    • Securities and Exchange Commission updates its Marketing Rule FAQs
    • SEC eases verification burdens in Rule 506(c) offerings

Click below for the April edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
RQC Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More