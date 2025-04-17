The Alternative Investor – April 2025 Edition

The April edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and guest writers share their insights on the growing trend of Retailisation ("Retailization") in private markets.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

UK Growth of private market requires continued focus on valuations: FCA publishes multi-firm review of private market valuation practices FCA's new five-year strategy leverages "growth initiative" aspirations FCA decides to fine and ban Robin Crispin Odey

US Securities and Exchange Commission updates its Marketing Rule FAQs SEC eases verification burdens in Rule 506(c) offerings



The Alternative Investor

