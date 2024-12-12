ARTICLE
12 December 2024

The Alternative Investor – December 2024 Edition

The December edition of the Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news and guest writers explore the fast-growing world of private credit.
Worldwide Finance and Banking
The December edition of the Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news and guest writers explore the fast-growing world of private credit.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • UK
    • FCA in the crosshairs
    • Transaction Reporting
      • Market Watch 81; and
      • Improving the UK transaction reporting regime: DP 24/2.
    • Extending research regime changes to fund managers
    • Next steps for reforming the UK MiFID
    • Two FCA enforcements
      • FCA bans director following conviction for grievous bodily harm; and
      • Warning Notice Statement 24/4: Crispin Odey.
  • US
    • SEC & CFTC Enforcement Results
    • Federal court overturns the SEC's Dealer Rule
    • Enforcement Round-up
      • SEC fines JP Morgan affiliates over $150 million for multiple regulatory breaches; and
      • NFA fines AC Investment Management $100,000 for compliance violations.

Click below for the December edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

