The Alternative Investor – December 2024 Edition

The December edition of the Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news and guest writers explore the fast-growing world of private credit.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

UK FCA in the crosshairs Transaction Reporting Market Watch 81; and Improving the UK transaction reporting regime: DP 24/2. Extending research regime changes to fund managers Next steps for reforming the UK MiFID Two FCA enforcements FCA bans director following conviction for grievous bodily harm; and Warning Notice Statement 24/4: Crispin Odey.



US SEC & CFTC Enforcement Results Federal court overturns the SEC's Dealer Rule Enforcement Round-up SEC fines JP Morgan affiliates over $150 million for multiple regulatory breaches; and NFA fines AC Investment Management $100,000 for compliance violations.



