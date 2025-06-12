ARTICLE
12 June 2025

The Alternative Investor – June 2025 Edition

RQ
RQC Group

Contributor

RQC Group
Explore Firm Details
The June edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and with focus on the rapidly evolving landscape of Crypto and Digital investing.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
RQC Group

The June edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and with focus on the rapidly evolving landscape of Crypto and Digital investing.

Our UK Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • FCA finds most smaller asset managers and alternatives meet expectations... but areas for improvement highlighted
  • FCA enhances access to investment research: Payment optionality for fund managers
  • FCA restricts CFD firm Direct Trading Technologies from carrying out regulated activities

Click below for the June edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
RQC Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More