The Alternative Investor – June 2025 Edition

The June edition of The Alternative Investor is out, covering the past month's alternative news, and with focus on the rapidly evolving landscape of Crypto and Digital investing.

Our UK Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

FCA finds most smaller asset managers and alternatives meet expectations... but areas for improvement highlighted

FCA enhances access to investment research: Payment optionality for fund managers

FCA restricts CFD firm Direct Trading Technologies from carrying out regulated activities

