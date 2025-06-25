Innovation comes in many areas, and compliance professionals need to not only be ready for it but embrace it. Join Tom Fox, the Voice of Compliance, as he visits with top innovative minds, thinkers, and creators in the award-winning Innovation in Compliance podcast. In this episode, host Tom Fox visits with John Kormanik, author of the book 'Break the Law: Five Lies Lawyers Tell Themselves and What to Do Instead.'

John shares his extensive legal background, spanning 25 years in criminal defense, and how his journey led him to write a book aimed at addressing the self-limiting beliefs prevalent in the legal profession. The conversation delves into the five lies lawyers commonly tell themselves, including the myths that constant work is necessary for success and that busyness equates to productivity. John provides actionable insights on how lawyers can overcome these lies, avoid burnout, and create a more fulfilling professional life. We also explore the importance of legacy, the concept of 'leadership alchemy,' and the critical role of being open to personal and professional growth.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

