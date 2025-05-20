UPCOMING WEBINAR: Online Safety: Navigating Compliance Across The UK, The EU And The US

Date: 24 September 2025

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

In recent years, regulators around the world have put dedicated online safety legislation at the top of their agendas.

A common feature among online safety regulations is their extra-territorial scope, namely the requirement to protect users residing or accessing the internet from a certain jurisdiction, regardless of the services' location. Global online service providers must therefore have extensive knowledge of and comply with a multitude of online safety measures, a complex task in a fragmented regulatory landscape.

This webinar will focus on online safety legislation across the UK, the EU and the US, exploring key themes in these jurisdictions in online safety regulation, the key online safety measures, the types of online harms addressed and enforcement measures and recent activity.