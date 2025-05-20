ARTICLE
20 May 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Online Safety: Navigating Compliance Across The UK, The EU And The US

Herbert Smith Freehills

Contributor

Please join this upcoming webinar from Herbert Smith Freehills.
Worldwide Compliance
Morris Schonberg,Rachel Kane, and Christopher Boyd
Date: 24 September 2025
Time: 2:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

In recent years, regulators around the world have put dedicated online safety legislation at the top of their agendas.

A common feature among online safety regulations is their extra-territorial scope, namely the requirement to protect users residing or accessing the internet from a certain jurisdiction, regardless of the services' location. Global online service providers must therefore have extensive knowledge of and comply with a multitude of online safety measures, a complex task in a fragmented regulatory landscape.

This webinar will focus on online safety legislation across the UK, the EU and the US, exploring key themes in these jurisdictions in online safety regulation, the key online safety measures, the types of online harms addressed and enforcement measures and recent activity.



Morris Schonberg
Rachel Kane
Christopher Boyd
