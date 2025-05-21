DRDM: AI-Powered Sales For Exchanges And Market Data Providers

Drive Intelligent Data Sales with AI and Analytics

DRDM's Intelligent Sales module empowers exchanges and market data providers to monetise data more effectively through AI-driven insights and automation. By analysing usage patterns and contract data, it enables smarter lead generation, personalised client engagement, and faster deal closures. Fully integrated with DRDM's Digital Contracts platform, it helps boost revenue, improve retention, and reduce costs, delivering a scalable, data-driven sales strategy fit for today's competitive market.

Following the official launch of DRDM (Digital Rights for Data Management), this is the final in a four-part weekly series exploring DRDM's core suites – a next-generation digital contracts platform designed to bring automation, compliance, and intelligence to market data operations.

Digital Contracts – Replacing static agreements with automated, code-based contracts.

Automated Declarations – Ensuring compliance with real-time data usage tracking.

Workflow Efficiencies – Optimising operations through intelligent automation.

Intelligent Sales Support – Leveraging AI to uncover revenue opportunities.

In this post, we explore how DRDM can support data providers and exchanges in increasing data feed-based revenue by leveraging AI and usage behavioural analytics.

DRDM Overview: Digital Contracts For Market Data Management Digital Rights For Data Management (DRDM) Powered By Blockchain-Distributed Ledger Technology This overview introduces DRDM (Digital Rights for Data Management) by Broadhead Technologies, a solution designed to streamline the management of market data contracts. Charlie is a Market Data Manager at a large financial institution, he faces inefficiencies in managing contracts stored on a shared drive. His team spends excessive time identifying and accessing the correct version of contracts, resulting in wasted resources. Jane suggests Broadhead Technology's DRDM, a digital contract solution that leverages blockchain technology for enhanced efficiency. DRDM offers live, digital contracts that ensure transparency, security, and faster execution versus traditional PDF contracts. The support team at CJC can help digitise and organise all of Charlie's existing contracts, making them searchable, and DRDM can verify his team's licensing through digital contract permissions. Watch Video>> Transforming Data Rights Management for The Financial Markets Managing data rights in the financial markets is complex, but it doesn't have to be. Partnering with Broadhead Technologies, CJC brings you "Digital Rights for Data Management" (DRDM)—a powerful digital contracts solution designed to simplify data compliance, reduce costs, and provide transparency. Powered by blockchain, distributed-ledger technology (DLT), DRDM empowers organisations with real-time tracking and intelligent automation, enabling full control of their digital rights. Whether managing market data contracts, ensuring DORA compliance, automating usage reporting, or streamlining operational workflows, DRDM transforms data management into an efficient, secure, and hassle-free process. Read More>>

Market data is no longer just a by-product of trading activity — it is a high-value commodity, and market data providers or exchanges simply offering data is no longer sufficient. Data providers must learn to sell it more intelligently to stay ahead of a competitive landscape. That is where DRDM's Intelligent Sales module comes in — an AI-powered solution designed to transform how exchanges and data vendors generate leads, engage clients, and maximise revenue.

Traditional Sales Methods Falling Short

The sale of market data has evolved with the rise of enterprise CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, which help sales teams move beyond manual processes and generic outreach1. However, these tools are largely built around general supply-and-demand models, focusing on pipeline trends rather than providing visibility into how market data is consumed, by whom and under what terms.

Despite widespread adoption of data-driven sales strategies, market data remains tied to outdated contracts—often static PDFs that are disconnected from CRMs, entitlement systems, or usage analytics. This lack of integration makes it hard to track usage, spot under-utilised services, or engage clients proactively.

As a result, sales teams rely on lagging data and fragmented reporting, leading to missed renewals, poorly timed outreach, and lost opportunities.

This is where Digital Rights for Data Management2 (DRDM) changes the game by offering a data-driven, automated, and scalable approach to market data monetisation. With DRDM's extensive dataset of market data contracts and sales transactions, exchanges can proactively target clients with tailored product offerings and data-driven insights, eliminating guesswork and inefficiencies in the sales cycle.

What Are Intelligent Sales?

At its core, Intelligent Sales is a smart sales enablement platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time analytics. Built specifically for exchanges and data providers, it analyses client usage, contract history, and market trends to generate qualified sales leads and actionable insights3.

Whether your teams are trying to upsell existing clients, reduce churn, or identify new prospects, Intelligent Sales helps you do it faster, with far greater accuracy and precision.

Key Capabilities:

AI-Driven Sales Lead Generation: Identifies opportunities based on contract usage, renewal cycles, and consumption trends – see previous article4. Predictive Sales Insights: Utilising machine learning, it can predict which clients will likely renew, expand their licences, or require additional data services. Personalised Client Recommendations: Match clients with the most relevant products based on usage history, market position, and industry benchmarks. Automated Sales Workflows: Triggers notifications and follow-ups for sales teams, ensuring proactive engagement and swift deal closures. Market Intelligence Dashboard: Gain real-time insights on sales opportunities, competitors, and customer behaviour trends.

How Intelligent Sales Work

The true strength of DRDM's Intelligent Sales derives from how its deep integration with Digital Contracts5 and enterprise data systems is leveraged:

Data Aggregation – DRDM's AI engine continuously collects and analyses contract data, historical sales interactions, and client usage patterns. Opportunity Detection – The system identifies and highlights clients with underutilised licenses, upcoming renewals, or mismatched product tiers. AI-Powered Matching – Based on predictive analytics, clients are matched with recommended products or upgrades. Automated Engagement – The platform generates personalised proposals and sales prompts to optimise client outreach. Real-Time Reporting – Provides instant insights into client engagement, deal progress, and revenue projections.

Value for Market Data Providers and Exchanges

Implementing Intelligent Sales leads to measurable commercial benefits:

Increased Revenue: AI-powered insights uncover hidden opportunities for upselling and cross-selling.

AI-powered insights uncover hidden opportunities for upselling and cross-selling. Accelerated Sales Cycles: Automated workflows and real-time alerts speed up client engagement and decision-making.

Automated workflows and real-time alerts speed up client engagement and decision-making. Improved Retention: Predictive analytics help proactively address client needs, reducing churn rates.

Predictive analytics help proactively address client needs, reducing churn rates. Sharper Market Positioning: Automating lead identification and engagement reduces the need for manual prospecting, improving efficiency.

Automating lead identification and engagement reduces the need for manual prospecting, improving efficiency. Lower Operating Costs: Sales teams become more efficient and scalable with less manual prospecting.

Why Choose DRDM's Intelligent Sales?

Relying on intuition and manual analysis is unreliable or too slow, leading to missed opportunities. DRDM's Intelligent Sales module provides a smarter way to sell market data based on AI-powered precision and automation, ensuring exchanges and data providers:

Proactively identify high-value opportunities.

Leverage deep insights from digital contract data to tailor pitches and pricing.

Automate outreach and proposal generation for faster results.

Gain a competitive advantage by anticipating client needs and movements.

Since Intelligent Sales is fully integrated with DRDM Digital Contracts, there is no disconnect between contractual data and sales strategy. This creates a closed-loop system where every data point fuels smarter decisions6.

The Future of Intelligent Data Sales:

AI and analytics are not just buzzwords, they are redefining how firms buy and sell data. With Intelligent Sales, market data providers and exchanges can turn their data assets into consistent revenue streams7 while improving the client experience and reducing churn.

As the financial services industry becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, those who adopt intelligent sales platforms early will have a clear edge over competitors who trail behind in adoption8.

Intelligent Sales is fully integrated with DRDM's Digital Contracts9, ensuring a seamless link between contract management, data entitlements, and sales strategies. Exchanges and data providers can leverage real-time contractual insights to proactively drive sales, creating a data-driven ecosystem where contracts inform intelligent, automated sales decisions.

Next Steps

Transform your sales strategy with DRDM. Discover how AI-powered market data insights can maximise your revenue, optimise client engagement, and future-proof your sales strategy. Contact CJC today for a demonstration of Intelligent Sales.

Discover DRDM

Digital Rights for Data Management (DRDM) is a joint initiative between CJC and Broadhead Technologies, which combines CJC's deep market data management expertise with Broadhead Technologies' innovative digital rights and automation. Together, we have developed DRDM as a next-generation platform that delivers automation, transparency, and compliance to contract management at financial institutions. DRDM ensures secure and efficient digital rights management at scale.

DRDM is a comprehensive platform designed to safeguard digital content's rights, ownership and usage. It offers unmatched security, automation, and transparency for organisations managing high-value data assets.

Built on decades of experience in the trillion-dollar Capital Markets—spanning investment banking, stock exchanges, and major financial institutions—DRDM delivers a next-generation approach to digital asset protection and market data rights management. DRDM is differentiated by its content-aware Digital Contracts, which empower organisations to maintain end-to-end ownership and control over their data assets.

Key Features Automated Rights Management – Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules.

– Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules. Smart Metadata and Tagging – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control.

and – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control. Usage & Compliance Tracking – DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations.

– DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations. Programmatic Enforcement – Contracts can leverage automated actions based on content usage, such as triggering expirations, licensing renewals, or revoking access. Industry Applications DRDM is invaluable across industries that demand authenticity, security, and regulatory compliance, which ensures organisations can verify, enforce, and protect digital rights at scale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.