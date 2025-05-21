DRDM: End-To-End Workflow Efficiencies For Market Data

Smarter Workflows for Market Data Efficiency

Managing market data—from exchanges and aggregators to end-user firms—is often slow, manual, and risky. DRDM's Workflow Efficiencies suite helps fix this by automating and integrating every stage of the market data lifecycle. From onboarding and credit checks to contracts and compliance, DRDM replaces outdated processes with real-time, API-driven workflows that reduce risk, speed up operations, and meet regulatory demands, including ESMA's upcoming 2025 audit requirements.

This blog explores how DRDM creates a more efficient, compliant, cost-effective market data management approach.

Following the official launch of DRDM (Digital Rights for Data Management), this is the third of a four-part weekly series exploring DRDM's core suites – a next-generation digital contracts platform designed to bring automation, compliance, and intelligence to market data operations.

Digital Contracts – Replacing static agreements with automated, code-based contracts.

– Replacing static agreements with automated, code-based contracts. Automated Declarations – Ensuring compliance with real-time data usage tracking.

– Ensuring compliance with real-time data usage tracking. Workflow Efficiencies – Optimising operations through intelligent automation.

– Optimising operations through intelligent automation. Intelligent Sales – Leveraging AI to uncover revenue opportunities.

In this post, we look at how DRDM can increase workflow efficiency from exchange data providers to aggregators and end-user firms.

The Problem: Complex and Manual Market Data Processes

Market data workflows today involve many players—exchanges, data aggregators (like Bloomberg, Refinitiv, and ICE), and end-users. However, the administrative processes tying them together are outdated. Contracts, updates, and key communications often pass through emails, spreadsheets, network drives, or CRM systems, creating fragmented workflows that are slow and plagued by errors.

Common Challenges:

Manual onboarding – Tasks like KYC checks, credit reviews, and contract approvals take too long. Inconsistent updates – Price lists and contract changes are handled manually, potentially causing errors and delays. Reactive compliance – Many firms rely on periodic audits instead of real-time monitoring.

As regulatory scrutiny increases, these manual systems are becoming unsustainable. Firms need a better way to manage their data workflows—a way that is accurate, fast, transparent, and audit-ready.

The Solution: DRDM's Workflow Efficiencies

DRDM solves these challenges by embedding automation and intelligence into every step of the market data workflow. Its Workflow Efficiencies suite integrates with the Digital Contract Network (DCN), creating a seamless and compliant system that reduces risk and simplifies operations.

Key Features:

Automated Client Onboarding – Streamlines KYC and compliance checks.

– Streamlines KYC and compliance checks. Real-Time Credit Limit Checks – Automatically verifies client credit status.

– Automatically verifies client credit status. Compliance Monitoring – Tracks activity in real-time to ensure regulatory alignment.

– Tracks activity in real-time to ensure regulatory alignment. Fast Contract Approvals – Speeds up sign-offs and avoids bottlenecks.

– Speeds up sign-offs and avoids bottlenecks. Live Price List Updates – Automatically adjusts pricing as needed.

– Automatically adjusts pricing as needed. Real-Time Contract Syncing – Keeps all parties aligned with the latest terms.

– Keeps all parties aligned with the latest terms. API Integration – Connects with your existing systems to avoid data silos.

– Connects with your existing systems to avoid data silos. Custom Workflows – Adapts to your firm's specific operational needs.

Why This Matters: ESMA Audit Rules Are Changing in 2025

With stricter audit rules from ESMA1 coming soon, adopting real-time and automated workflows is a vital competitive edge. DRDM helps firms stay ahead by offering full visibility, ongoing compliance, and an always audit-ready setup.

A Smarter Way to Manage Market Data

Benefits for All Market Participants

DRDM isn't just for end-users—it helps everyone in the market data chain. Whether you're an exchange data provider, aggregator, or consumer, DRDM improves transparency, efficiency, and compliance.

DRDM Benefits:

Less Manual Work – Save time and reduce errors.

– Save time and reduce errors. Stronger Compliance – Stay ahead of regulations with full transparency.

– Stay ahead of regulations with full transparency. Faster Onboarding – Get clients up and running quickly.

– Get clients up and running quickly. Smarter Contract Management – Automate renewals and keep terms aligned.

– Automate renewals and keep terms aligned. Dynamic Pricing – Keep contracts accurate and up to date.

– Keep contracts accurate and up to date. Better Visibility – Track key data touchpoints easily.

– Track key data touchpoints easily. Lower Costs – Reduce admin overhead and improve ROI.

Why Consider DRDM?

Legacy systems cannot keep up with today's demands. DRDM's automated workflows give firms a competitive edge by ensuring accuracy, transparency, and compliance while integrating easily with current tools. With DRDM, you move from manual, reactive processes to a digital-first, efficient workflow.

Ready to modernise your market data processes?

Contact CJC for a demo to learn how DRDM's Workflow Efficiencies can help you reduce costs, improve compliance, and future-proof your operations.

Discover DRDM

Digital Rights for Data Management (DRDM) is a joint initiative between CJC and Broadhead Technologies, which combines CJC's deep market data management expertise with Broadhead Technologies' innovative digital rights and automation. Together, we have developed DRDM as a next-generation platform that delivers automation, transparency, and compliance to contract management at financial institutions. DRDM ensures secure and efficient digital rights management at scale.

DRDM is a comprehensive platform designed to safeguard digital content's rights, ownership and usage. It offers unmatched security, automation, and transparency for organisations managing high-value data assets.

Built on decades of experience in the trillion-dollar Capital Markets—spanning investment banking, stock exchanges, and major financial institutions—DRDM delivers a next-generation approach to digital asset protection and market data rights management. DRDM is differentiated by its content-aware Digital Contracts, which empower organisations to maintain end-to-end ownership and control over their data assets.

Key Features Automated Rights Management – Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules.

– Digital Contracts dynamically enforce ownership, licensing, and permissions based on predefined rules. Smart Metadata and Tagging – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control.

and – Contracts recognise the type, origin, and intended use of digital content to ensure transparency and control. Usage & Compliance Tracking – DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations.

– DRDM monitors and logs interactions with digital assets, ensuring adherence to contractual and regulatory obligations. Programmatic Enforcement – Contracts can leverage automated actions based on content usage, such as triggering expirations, licensing renewals, or revoking access. Industry Applications DRDM is invaluable across industries that demand authenticity, security, and regulatory compliance, which ensures organisations can verify, enforce, and protect digital rights at scale.

