Berylls By AlixPartners TOP 100 Supplier Study 2025

With the TOP 100 Supplier Study 2025, Berylls by AlixPartners is shedding light on the developments and challenges of the world's 100 largest automotive suppliers for the fourteenth time in a row this year. The positive news is that many companies in the sector were able to maintain their margins compared to the previous year. However, the industry's turnover fell noticeably. The total turnover of the 100 largest automotive suppliers worldwide fell from 1.135 trillion to 1.085 trillion euros - a decline of 4.6 percent. This marks an abrupt end to the three-year growth phase after coronavirus.

In 2023, growth in the industry was still fueled by increased demand for new vehicles, particularly in North America and Europe. In 2024, however, OEMs recorded a decline in sales: It fell from 1.77 trillion to 1.73 trillion euros. A lack of demand for e-cars was largely responsible for this and had a negative impact on the entire supply chain. As a result, battery manufacturers in particular had to contend with sharp declines of up to 41.5%. They had previously been key drivers of success in the industry for many years with the highest growth rates. Semiconductor manufacturers were also regularly among them, but their performance also declined significantly last year.

Despite the extremely challenging market conditions, the sales-weighted margin of the TOP 100 remained almost constant and stood at 5.8% in the current study (previous year: 5.9%). The numerous cost-cutting and restructuring programs are clearly having an effect here.

