Conclusion And Next Steps

Summary of key predictions

In general taxation, potential changes include the abolition of higher rate income tax relief for pension contributions, introduction of NICs on private landlords' rental income, increases to EMI option caps, small increases in CGT rates with possible abolition of BADR, and potential restrictions to lifetime gifting rules. The government is expected to leave the controversial £1m cap on business property relief and agricultural property relief unchanged despite calls for it to be increased to £5m.

Sector-specific implications reveal targeted interventions across key industries. The retail sector faces proposed business rates reforms with lower multipliers for properties under £500,000 rateable value, alongside potential closure of import duty loopholes affecting online retailers. Manufacturing, particularly automotive, must navigate the intersection of ambitious Zero Emission Vehicle mandate targets with taxation decisions on electric vehicles, while the food and drink industry confronts potential extensions to the soft drinks industry levy and adjustments to packaging taxes.

Schools and academies will likely see some additional SEND funding and clarification on compensation for increased employer national insurance contributions, but transformational funding increases remain unlikely. Higher education faces a precarious position where modest tuition fee increases will be offset by significant cost pressures, leaving the sector hoping for reversals that seem unlikely without bold government action.

Post-Budget analysis and ongoing support

Following the Budget announcement on 26 November, look out for our comprehensive post-Budget analysis of the actual measures announced and the related sector-specific implications.

