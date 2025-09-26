New Identity Verification Requirements With Companies House

Companies House will introduce new legal requirements for identity verification for company directors and people with significant control (PSCs) from Tuesday 18 November 2025. However, anyone can choose to verify their identity now during the voluntary phase.

Identity verification ("IDV") is the process of confirming that a person is who they claim to be. The aim of the IDV regime is to reduce the risk of fraud by making it harder to register fictitious directors and beneficial owners and to improve the integrity and accuracy of the public record at Companies House.

Who needs to have their identity verified?

New directors will need to verify their identity before they can incorporate a company or be appointed to an existing company.

Existing directors will need to confirm their identity has been verified when filing their next annual confirmation statement, during a 12-month transition period.

Existing PSCs must verify their identity in line with an appointed date to be confirmed, also within the same year long period.

must verify their identity in line with an appointed date to be confirmed, also within the same year long period. Anyone on behalf of a company (e.g. company secretaries)

Members of LLPs and other registration types

Individuals listed on multiple entities only need to verify their identity once.

The new IDV requirements will also apply to individual directors of overseas companies that have a UK establishment registered at Companies House. The timing of implementation will be the same as for UK companies but with specific transitional provisions for existing directors of overseas companies.

Implementation Timeline

8 April 2025 : voluntary IDV for individuals was introduced

: voluntary IDV for individuals was introduced 18 November 2025 : IDV will become compulsory. A 12-month transition period will also begin in respect of existing directors, LLP members and PSCs

: IDV will become compulsory. A 12-month transition period will also begin in respect of existing directors, LLP members and PSCs Spring 2026 : IDV will become compulsory for those filing documents at Companies House. Any third parties who are filing on behalf of a company will need to register as an authorised corporate service provider ("ACSP")

: IDV will become compulsory for those filing documents at Companies House. Any third parties who are filing on behalf of a company will need to register as an authorised corporate service provider ("ACSP") By the end of 2026: the 12-month transition period will end, and Companies House will start compliance checks.

These measures are part of a wider effort to tackle fraud, prevent the misuse of companies, and improve the accuracy of the companies register, providing investors, regulators and the wider business community with greater confidence about who controls UK companies.



Companies House estimates that between 6 and 7 million individuals will need to complete the identity verification process by November 2026. Since the soft launch in April 2025, over 300,000 individuals have already completed the process voluntarily.

To avoid delays, possible penalties, or rejection of company filings, we recommend beginning the process as soon as possible.

