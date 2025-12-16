S6:E4 – The Distillery Bringing Anglo-Saxon History Back To Life: Chris Ferguson (Video)

Gill Hunter’s articles from Square One are most popular:

Video summary

How does a whisky distillery bring 1,400 years of Anglo-Saxon history back to life?

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Dr. Chris Ferguson, Museum & Experience Director at Ad Gefrin — a groundbreaking cultural destination in Northumberland that blends an Anglo-Saxon museum, world-class whisky distillery, and community-led storytelling hub.

Discover how Ad Gefrin is reshaping what we know about Northumbrian history, uncovering the hidden role of women in Anglo-Saxon society, and revitalising a region through architecture inspired by ancient traditions, deep-rooted cultural heritage, and a passionate family business.

Whether you're searching for insights on Anglo-Saxon history, whisky making, Northumberland tourism, heritage storytelling, or community engagement, this episode offers a powerful look at how the past can inspire a bold, creative future.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.