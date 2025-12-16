ARTICLE
16 December 2025

S6:E4 – The Distillery Bringing Anglo-Saxon History Back To Life: Chris Ferguson (Video)

SO
Square One

Contributor

Square One logo

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options. People, environment, and community are important to us and by protecting and helping our clients’ businesses to grow we can in turn effect change in the communities in which we live and work.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Dr. Chris Ferguson, Museum & Experience Director at Ad Gefrin — a groundbreaking cultural destination in Northumberland...
United Kingdom Strategy
Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter’s articles from Square One are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Healthcare and Metals & Mining industries
Square One are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Law Department Performance and Environment topic(s)

Video summary

How does a whisky distillery bring 1,400 years of Anglo-Saxon history back to life?

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Dr. Chris Ferguson, Museum & Experience Director at Ad Gefrin — a groundbreaking cultural destination in Northumberland that blends an Anglo-Saxon museum, world-class whisky distillery, and community-led storytelling hub.

Discover how Ad Gefrin is reshaping what we know about Northumbrian history, uncovering the hidden role of women in Anglo-Saxon society, and revitalising a region through architecture inspired by ancient traditions, deep-rooted cultural heritage, and a passionate family business.

Whether you're searching for insights on Anglo-Saxon history, whisky making, Northumberland tourism, heritage storytelling, or community engagement, this episode offers a powerful look at how the past can inspire a bold, creative future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More