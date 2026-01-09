10 Ways To Efficiently Manage Clients... With Less Stress

An accounting business in Orange County, California found that clients (and their own team) were increasingly frustrated due to inconsistent communication and business processes. Deadlines were being missed, there were mistakes, and client satisfaction was low.

It took a focused effort by the Partners to change their mindset and implement new methods. In fact, some team members resigned in the process, including a Senior Accountant, who was on track to become a partner.

The good news is that things are much better now in terms of client satisfaction, retention, upselling, referrals, as well as team performance.

Here are some specific measures which were implemented, ideas which may be of value to other firms.

1. Manage Clients in Teams

Set up teams to properly service clients

Client classification will help determine the team structure to best service a client, ensuring people are playing to their strengths

Relationship management and business advice should be handled by a Senior Client Manager. Accountants should focus on accounting, while the admin team manages administrative tasks

Make these roles abundantly clear to clients so they know how to interact with you

2. Appoint a Team Leader / Client Manager

All teams need a team leader

The best choice is the Senior Client Manager, responsible for client satisfaction, retention, upselling, and referrals

The team leader should have strong interpersonal and communication skills

3. Clarify the Scope of Work (SOW)

There must be clarity on the SOW to properly set client expectations

Your team can only succeed when they understand exactly what has been promised and what is outside the SOW

4. Sign Accurate Engagement Letters

Engagement letters capture all important terms and can be enforced as necessary

Additional fees can be charged for out-of-scope work; obtain prior client consent to avoid surprises later

5. Don't Expect Full Client Compliance

No matter what you do, some clients will not comply with your rules. This does not mean you should avoid setting and enforcing them

Achieving around 80% client compliance will significantly smooth out processes

6. Manage Non-compliant Clients

For non-compliant clients, the Client Manager should decide the best course of action, ranging from termination to working with the client to help them comply

As a general rule, issue an invoice for work completed to ensure payment for work done to date

7. Schedule the Work

The 18-step workflow process provides guidance on how to increase productivity

A major component of this process is scheduling the work

Educate clients on these processes to increase the likelihood of compliance

8. Book Meetings in Advance

A fundamental aspect of workflow is scheduling client meetings well in advance, including an agenda, minutes, and appropriate follow-up

9. Define New Opportunities Promptly

Develop processes to identify new opportunities before commencing work

Submit a proposal for the new work or obtain client consent to proceed and be billed accordingly

10. Be in Control

Recognise that clients also want clarity, guidance, and direction

Take charge and lead clients—assert yourself and remain in control

