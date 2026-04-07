Insights For In-house Counsel - Spring 2026

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Our regular round-up of recent and forthcoming developments in law and practice for in-house counsel.
Highlights
- AI and data: EU's Digital Omnibus - simplifying the digital rulebook, UK data reform now in force
- Cybersecurity: Spotlight on supply chain resilience and stricter reporting duties with the UK Cyber Bill
- Trade: Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs; the impact of the Middle East conflict on business
- Identity verification: Is your business ECCTA compliant?
- Commercial contracts: Toughest late payment regime in the world gets go-ahead; spotlight on contract 'hot spots'
- Competition: Pro-growth and overhauling the National Security and Investment Act regime
- Consumer protection: Complex new rules for consumer subscription contacts and the CMA gets tough
- Employment law: Time to assess your risk exposure as unfair dismissal protection and liability for harassment extended; new pay reporting data required
- Pensions contributions through salary sacrifice: NICs tax relief to be capped and releasing surpluses in DB schemes
- Sustainability reporting and CBAM update; 'forever chemicals' targeted and energy efficiency action plans
- Increased real estate transparency, renters' rights roadmap, capped ground rents and ban on new leasehold flats
- Spotlight on data centres, heat networks and warm homes
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