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10 July 2026

Shaping The Future Of AI With Matt Clifford (Video)

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Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming capability, growth, and risk across industries at unprecedented speed. Matt Clifford, entrepreneur and former U.K. Government AI Advisor, explores what this acceleration means for U.K. competitiveness, enterprise adoption, regulatory approaches, and the emerging risks that businesses must address today. From AI for science to the evolving cyber threat landscape, this conversation examines the practical implications of AI's rapid development and the criti
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Artificial intelligence is moving fast—and is materially reshaping real-world capability, growth, and risk.

In this podcast episode, Xuyang Zhu speaks to Matt Clifford—entrepreneur, Chair of the U.K.'s Advanced Research and Invention Agency, Co-Founder of Entrepreneurs First, and the U.K. Government's former AI Advisor—about what that shift means in practice: for U.K. competitiveness, enterprise adoption, regulation, and the risks businesses need to plan for now.

Key takeaways

  • Closing the U.K.'s tech gap – the case for more risk capital from pension funds, and U.K. Government acting as an early customer for AI startups in sovereignty-critical sectors like defense.

  • AI for science – why the U.K.'s strength in life sciences and research makes this one of the most promising frontiers beyond large language models.

  • Regulation without a U.K. AI Act – the argument for applying existing law and building institutional capability, like the AI Security Institute, rather than legislating from scratch.

  • Enterprise adoption – why AI isn't a cost-cutting tool, and why organizations that reframe it as a growth lever are pulling ahead.

  • The shift in cyber risk – why AI is changing the balance between attackers and defenders.

  • Speed of capability development – how open-source AI is catching up with frontier models in months, not years.

  • Growth and jobs – what AI could mean for productivity, labour, and the wider economy.

  • The transition challenge – why the hardest part will be managing the adjustment, not the technology.

  • What's next – from agentic AI to world models and physical, embodied AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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