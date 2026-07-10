Shaping The Future Of AI With Matt Clifford (Video)

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Artificial intelligence is moving fast—and is materially reshaping real-world capability, growth, and risk.
In this podcast episode, Xuyang Zhu speaks to Matt Clifford—entrepreneur, Chair of the U.K.'s Advanced Research and Invention Agency, Co-Founder of Entrepreneurs First, and the U.K. Government's former AI Advisor—about what that shift means in practice: for U.K. competitiveness, enterprise adoption, regulation, and the risks businesses need to plan for now.
Key takeaways
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Closing the U.K.'s tech gap – the case for more risk capital from pension funds, and U.K. Government acting as an early customer for AI startups in sovereignty-critical sectors like defense.
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AI for science – why the U.K.'s strength in life sciences and research makes this one of the most promising frontiers beyond large language models.
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Regulation without a U.K. AI Act – the argument for applying existing law and building institutional capability, like the AI Security Institute, rather than legislating from scratch.
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Enterprise adoption – why AI isn't a cost-cutting tool, and why organizations that reframe it as a growth lever are pulling ahead.
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The shift in cyber risk – why AI is changing the balance between attackers and defenders.
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Speed of capability development – how open-source AI is catching up with frontier models in months, not years.
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Growth and jobs – what AI could mean for productivity, labour, and the wider economy.
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The transition challenge – why the hardest part will be managing the adjustment, not the technology.
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What's next – from agentic AI to world models and physical, embodied AI.
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