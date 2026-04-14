Unlocking Sustainable Value In Software-Defined Vehicles

The automotive industry is entering a decisive phase in its transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs). What was once framed as a technology evolution is now unfolding as a far more profound shift – one that is redefining operating models, value creation, and competitive positioning across the entire ecosystem.

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The automotive industry is entering a decisive phase in its transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs). What was once framed as a technology evolution is now unfolding as a far more profound shift – one that is redefining operating models, value creation, and competitive positioning across the entire ecosystem.

While OEMs and suppliers continue to invest heavily in SDV capabilities, the expected returns are lagging behind. Monetization remains limited, development cycles are slower than anticipated, and legacy architectures continue to constrain scalability. At the same time, a clear divergence is emerging: Chinese players are accelerating their in-house capabilities, focusing investments, and building more flexible technology stacks, while many Western players remain tied to fragmented systems and external dependencies.

Based on insights from a global survey of more than 1,000 senior executives across automakers, suppliers, and technology companies, this analysis highlights a growing gap between leaders and laggards. It shows that the SDV transformation is no longer just about deploying new features – it is about gaining control over critical architectural layers, rethinking the business case, and building the capabilities required to compete in a software-driven industry.

The question is no longer whether SDVs will define the future of mobility, but which players will be able to capture the value they promise. Read the full press release here.



Read the report here.

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