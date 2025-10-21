ARTICLE
21 October 2025

GALA's Global Guide To Privacy Laws In Advertising And Marketing - New Edition Published

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) has published the third edition of its highly regarded guide, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising & Marketing.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Lee Ramsay
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lee Ramsay’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Media & Information industries

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) has published the third edition of its highly regarded guide, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising & Marketing.

This comprehensive guide, now expanded to cover 79 countries, offers practical insights into compliance, enforcement and the challenges businesses face in navigating privacy requirements in the A&M space. It also highlights recent developments and sets out the anticipated changes in the regulatory landscape.

A must-read for marketers, legal teams and businesses seeking to understand and comply with global privacy obligations in the advertising and marketing sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lee Ramsay
Lee Ramsay
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More