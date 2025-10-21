GALA's Global Guide To Privacy Laws In Advertising And Marketing - New Edition Published

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) has published the third edition of its highly regarded guide, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising & Marketing.

This comprehensive guide, now expanded to cover 79 countries, offers practical insights into compliance, enforcement and the challenges businesses face in navigating privacy requirements in the A&M space. It also highlights recent developments and sets out the anticipated changes in the regulatory landscape.

A must-read for marketers, legal teams and businesses seeking to understand and comply with global privacy obligations in the advertising and marketing sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.