17 October 2025

It's That Time Again: Sign Up Now For Brinsley's Fireside Chat With Guy Parker Of The ASA On Thursday 13 November

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
United Kingdom
Brinsley Dresden
As part of our now well-established annual tradition, I'm delighted to invite you to a virtual fireside chat with Guy Parker, Chief Executive of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Together, we'll metaphorically roast chestnuts over an open fire and reflect on the most significant developments in advertising regulation over the past year. We'll also look ahead to what 2026 may bring for advertisers, agencies, and regulators alike.

Expect insights, anecdotes, and a lively discussion on the evolving landscape of advertising standards.

Let me know if you have any questions that you would like me to put to Guy, but our list of possible topics are as follows:

  • What are the concerns of the general public about advertising?
  • How is the ASA balancing the twin evils of greenwashing and greenhushing?
  • How will the ASA respond to the public's concerns over the depiction of older people in advertising? (Asking for a friend.)
  • How will the ASA be enforcing the new restrictions on advertising for Less Healthy Foods when they come into force in early January?
  • What can we learn about the regulation of alcohol advertising from the ASA's recent Pulse report?
  • What does Guy see coming on the horizon for 2026?

The event is a webinar and takes place at 4pm on Thursday 13 November 2025. To register for a place, please sign up here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Brinsley Dresden
