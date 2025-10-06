Managing Your Premises Licence: Ten Smart Tips For Hospitality Operators

In the world of hospitality, your premises licence is the cornerstone of your business operation. Whether you run a buzzing bar, a boutique hotel, or a late-night venue, managing your licence well can avoid costly penalties and keep your operations running smoothly.

So, how do you stay compliant and customer-focused? Jo Soar, Senior Associate in Rothera Bray's Licensing team offers ten practical tips to help you understand your licence and stay compliant.

1. Avoid costly mistakes by knowing your licence conditions

Your licence outlines what you can do, when, and how. From operating hours to noise restrictions, make sure managers and frontline staff understand the conditions. A quick refresher can prevent accidental breaches.

2. Display your licence properly

The summary of your premises licence must be clearly displayed on-site, with the full licence available for inspection. It's not just a box-ticking exercise, it is a legal requirement under the Licensing Act 2003.

3. Appoint a strong Designated Premises Supervisor

Your Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) should have passed an Award for Personal Licence Holders Course and hold a valid personal licence. They need to be actively involved in daily operations. Their role is crucial, especially when it comes to alcohol sales and compliance.

4. Stick to licensed hours

Selling alcohol or hosting entertainment outside your permitted hours is a serious offence. Use automated systems or staff checklists to ensure everything shuts down on time.

5. Manage noise and nuisance

Noise complaints are one of the top reasons for licence reviews. Invest in soundproofing, monitor outdoor areas, and train staff to handle rowdy customers. For late-night venues, a dispersal policy can make a big difference.

6. Empower your team through compliance training

Regular training on licensing law, age verification, and responsible alcohol service is essential. Keep records of all sessions – they're invaluable if your licence is ever challenged.

7. Enforce age verification

Implement a Challenge 25 policy and use reliable ID-checking procedures. Selling alcohol to underage customers can lead to fines, suspension, or even licence revocation.

8. Build relationships with responsible authorities

Stay in touch with your local licensing officer, police, and council. Being proactive and cooperative shows you're a responsible operator and can help resolve issues before they escalate.

9. Keep the premises safe and secure

Health and safety, fire regulations, and crowd control all tie into your licensing obligations. Regular risk assessments and maintenance checks are key to staying compliant.

10. Review and update your licence when needed

Planning a refurbishment, extending hours, or adding new activities? You may need to vary your licence. Our expert team can guide you through the process to ensure your licence supports your business goals.

Think of your premises licence as more than a legal document. It's a tool that protects your business, supports your team, and enhances your reputation. With these ten tips, you'll be well-equipped to run a compliant, successful, and thriving hospitality venue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.