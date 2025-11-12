Ambush Marketing Client Guide World Cup 2026

This in brief provides a snapshot of key aspects of ambush marketing and relevant UK legal protections. It outlines the main types of ambush (association, intrusion and opportunistic activity), the principal legal tools available to rights holders (passing off; trade mark and copyright infringement; advertising and consumer law including the DMCC Act), and contractual controls (ticket terms, participant agreements and venue rules).

It also highlights event specific regimes and guidance, including the UK's Olympic Symbol etc. (Protection) Act 1995, Rule 40 constraints on athlete marketing during the Games, IOC social/digital media rules, and FIFA's extensive IP protections for the 2026 World Cup. Practical measures to deter ambush, such as controlling advertising inventory around venues, clean zone restrictions, broadcast advertising controls, and strong official sponsor activation, are also covered, together with top tips for brands on staying within the rules.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.