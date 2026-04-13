Secure Your Place Now! Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance Global Conference 2026

I am delighted that the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be holding its Global Conference in London on Thursday 30 April 2026 at the May Fair Hotel. This year's theme, "Opportunities and challenges in global advertising", could not be more relevant as brands, regulators and agencies navigate rapid change across every market.

We are especially pleased to welcome Guy Parker, Chief Executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority and President of the ICAS Think Tank. Guy remains one of the most influential figures in advertising regulation and his perspective will set the stage for an insightful afternoon.

He will be joined by regulators, in-house counsel and GALA lawyers from around the world, each bringing practical experience from their own jurisdictions.

What to expect

The afternoon programme includes a series of thought‑provoking sessions:

Tackling the practical legal and regulatory challenges of cross border advertising campaigns -A view from inhouse counsel at leading brands and agencies.

-A view from inhouse counsel at leading brands and agencies. Is self-regulation still a viable means for tackling today's global challenges for advertising? Or is it just a paper tiger? -We'll talk to regulators from around the world, including from the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) and try to learn the lessons of recent developments.

-We'll talk to regulators from around the world, including from the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) and try to learn the lessons of recent developments. Environmental Advertising - Have the forces for ever greater regulation gone into reverse? And what are we expecting in the next few years?

Have the forces for ever greater regulation gone into reverse? And what are we expecting in the next few years? AI in Advertising: Creativity Meets Compliance - A focused exploration of how brands can harness the power of AI‑driven creativity while navigating fast‑evolving regulatory and ethical expectations.

- A focused exploration of how brands can harness the power of AI‑driven creativity while navigating fast‑evolving regulatory and ethical expectations. Hot Topics in Global Advertising - A rapid tour of the most pressing developments shaping advertising markets worldwide, highlighting emerging risks, trends and opportunities.

Networking to close the day Following the sessions, delegates are invited to join us for drinks and canapés with GALA lawyers and industry peers from across the globe. Secure your place Early bird tickets are available until 10 April at £199 + VAT, rising to £299 + VAT thereafter. Please note that this event is exclusively for Lewis Silkin and GALA clients and contacts. Sign up here. For more information please click here.

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