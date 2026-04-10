The Business Behind Sport: Volleyball World’s Commercial Innovation With Ugo Valensi, CEO Of Volleyball World (Podcast)

800 million fans worldwide. 24 million social media followers. Volleyball is a top-three global sport entering a new phase of commercial opportunity.

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800 million fans worldwide. 24 million social media followers. Volleyball is a top-three global sport entering a new phase of commercial opportunity.

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Ugo Valensi, CEO of Volleyball World, joins Jonny Gray to discuss how the sport is unlocking commercial opportunity through a 67/33 joint venture model, centralised rights, and a fan-first digital strategy.

The conversation covers:

The future of the sport from Los Angeles 2028 to the reimagined Volleyball World Cup

Transforming fragmented rights into a unified commercial engine

An unconventional digital strategy from Volleyball World TV (VBTV) to creator-led streaming

Gender equality and player storytelling as core drivers of growth

Listen now to discover one of the most significant transformations underway in global sport — and what other rights holders can learn from it.

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