What Sort Of Misleading Ads Bother People The Most?

As part of the Advertising Standards Authority's AI-assisted collective ad regulation strategy, it has been carrying out research with the aim of better understanding public concerns and prioritising its work on the issues that matter most. It has now published a report exploring the types of misleading ads that bother people the most. It surveyed over 6,000 people across the UK.

The search indicates over half (52%) of respondents are concerned about misleading customer reviews and ratings. This is followed by concerns about ads that omit key information (48%) and those that use misleading images or descriptions (45%). Of course, fake reviews are covered by the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, although both the ASA and the Competition and Markets Authotrity have said that they will delay enforcement on the new rules for three months, to allow businesses to get their houses in order.

In addition, people said that they were concerned about misleading green claims, as well as how ads are labeled.

The report also considers differences between men and women's perceptions (for example, men are more likely to be annoyed about misleading claims about delivery charges, whereas women worry about digitally enhanced images). It also considers financial means - the ASA's report says that there were statistically significant differences in concerns around ads that mislead by the omission of significant information, with 50% of those seen as financially secure mentioning this as a concern, compared with 42% of those who could be described as financially vulnerable.

There are some significant differences between those whose day-to-day activities are limited by a health problem or disability and those without such health concerns, including regarding misleading customer reviews/ratings and misleading delivery charges.

The results of the report will feed into the way the ASA prioritises its work, and it mentions the work it has carried out already on green claims and identifying ads in podcasts.

The information in the report is also helpful for advertisers as it provides an insight into the type of claims the ASA will focus on. Such focuses also get taken up by the CMA, such as those relating to price claims in the online mattress sector, as well as green claims and identifying ads by influencers.

Fake reviews and misleading by omission are likely to be top of the agenda for both regulators.

