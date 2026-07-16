Inheritance Fraud Lawsuits: Legal Nature, Requirements, And Litigation Process

Inheritance fraud (muris muvazaası) is one of the most common inheritance-related disputes in Turkish legal practice. It typically arises when a deceased person (the decedent) transfers real property to one heir by disguising what is, in reality, a gratuitous transfer (gift) as a sale or a contract of maintenance until death, with the intention of depriving the remaining heirs of their inheritance rights. Although such transactions appear legally valid on their face, they do not reflect the parties' true intentions and are therefore evaluated under the legal principles governing sham transactions (muvazaa).

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Introduction

Inheritance fraud (muris muvazaası) is one of the most common inheritance-related disputes in Turkish legal practice. It typically arises when a deceased person (the decedent) transfers real property to one heir by disguising what is, in reality, a gratuitous transfer (gift) as a sale or a contract of maintenance until death, with the intention of depriving the remaining heirs of their inheritance rights. Although such transactions appear legally valid on their face, they do not reflect the parties' true intentions and are therefore evaluated under the legal principles governing sham transactions (muvazaa).

The Turkish Civil Code does not specifically regulate muris muvazaası. Instead, the legal framework has been developed primarily through Article 19 of the Turkish Code of Obligations concerning sham transactions and the landmark Unification of Judgments Decision No. 1/2 of the General Assembly for the Unification of Judgments of the Court of Cassation, dated 1 April 1974. Today, Turkish courts continue to apply well-established Court of Cassation precedents in resolving inheritance fraud disputes.

Legal Nature of Inheritance Fraud

A sham transaction (muvazaa) occurs when the parties intentionally create an apparent legal transaction that does not reflect their true and mutual intention, with the purpose of misleading third parties. Pursuant to Article 19 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, contracts must be interpreted according to the parties' genuine and common intent rather than the literal wording of the agreement.

In cases of muris muvazaası, the deceased genuinely intends to make a gift but records the transfer in the land registry as a sale or another onerous transaction. Accordingly, two separate legal transactions coexist:

The apparent transaction (for example, a sale agreement); and

The concealed transaction reflecting the parties' actual intention (a gift).

The apparent transaction is deemed null and void due to the existence of a sham transaction. The concealed gift is likewise invalid because transfers of immovable property by way of gift must comply with the statutory formal requirements, which are generally not satisfied in such cases. Consequently, the transfer of title produces no legal effect, allowing the injured heirs to seek cancellation of the title deed and registration in accordance with their inheritance shares.

The principal purpose of inheritance fraud litigation is to reveal the deceased's true intention and preserve the statutory inheritance rights of the legal heirs.

Elements of Inheritance Fraud

For a transaction to qualify as muris muvazaası, several essential elements must coexist.

The Deceased's Genuine Intention Was to Make a Gift

The first requirement is that the deceased intended to make a gratuitous transfer. Although the title deed records the transaction as a sale, the parties' true intention must have been a donation.

Intention to Deprive Other Heirs of Their Inheritance Rights

The distinguishing feature of muris muvazaası is the deceased's intention to circumvent the inheritance rights of other heirs. The mere existence of a gift is insufficient; the transfer must have been made with the purpose of preventing certain heirs from receiving their lawful inheritance.

Existence of an Apparently Onerous Transaction

In practice, the apparent transaction is most commonly a sale agreement. However, contracts of maintenance until death or other onerous agreements may also serve as the apparent legal transaction concealing the actual gift.

Absence of a Genuine Intention to Sell

A genuine sale requires actual payment of the purchase price, a legitimate economic purpose, and the parties' authentic intention to enter into a sale transaction. In muris muvazaası cases, however, the purchase price is frequently never paid or is merely symbolic.

Burden and Means of Proof

One of the most significant aspects of inheritance fraud cases concerns the issue of proof. Since the deceased is no longer alive, the parties' true intention cannot ordinarily be established through direct evidence.

For this reason, the Court of Cassation consistently holds that inheritance fraud may be proven by all forms of admissible evidence. Turkish courts generally evaluate factors including:

The discrepancy between the declared purchase price and the property's actual market value;

Whether the purchase price was genuinely paid;

The financial circumstances of the parties;

Family relationships;

Whether the deceased had a reasonable and legitimate motive for the transfer;

Witness testimony;

The parties' conduct before and after the transaction; and

The manner in which the property continued to be used.

For instance, where the property remains in the deceased's possession until death despite its alleged sale, or where there is no documentary evidence demonstrating payment of the purchase price, such circumstances may constitute strong indications that the transaction was merely a sham.

Parties to the Lawsuit

The claimant is the heir whose inheritance rights have been adversely affected. Under Turkish law, any statutory heir whose inheritance share has been impaired may initiate an action based on muris muvazaası, regardless of whether that heir possesses a reserved portion (saklı pay).

The defendant is generally the heir or third party who acquired the property. Where the property has subsequently been transferred to another person, later transferees may also become parties to the proceedings. However, if the property has been acquired by a bona fide third party, the principle of reliance on the land registry under the Turkish Civil Code must also be taken into consideration.

Litigation Process

Actions based on muris muvazaası are principally brought as title deed cancellation and registration lawsuits. The competent court is the Civil Court of First Instance (Asliye Hukuk Mahkemesi), while territorial jurisdiction belongs to the court where the immovable property is located.

During the proceedings, the court collects documentary evidence, including title deed records, civil registry records, certificates of inheritance, and, where appropriate, banking records. Expert valuation reports are also commonly obtained to determine the property's actual market value as of the date of transfer.

Witness testimony constitutes an important evidentiary tool in these proceedings. Testimony concerning the deceased's motives, whether the purchase price was actually paid, and the family dynamics surrounding the transfer frequently plays a decisive role in the court's assessment.

If, after evaluating all available evidence, the court concludes that the apparent sale was in reality a concealed gift intended to deprive the other heirs of their inheritance rights, it orders the cancellation of the title deed and the registration of the property in the names of the successful claimants in proportion to their inheritance shares.

Limitation Period

According to the settled case law of the Turkish Court of Cassation, actions seeking cancellation and registration of title deeds based on muris muvazaası are generally not subject to any statute of limitations or limitation period. This is because such actions are founded upon the absolute nullity of the sham transaction.

Nevertheless, where the property has subsequently been transferred to bona fide third parties or where other legal doctrines become relevant, each case must be assessed according to its specific circumstances.

Conclusion

Inheritance fraud (muris muvazaası) lawsuits constitute one of the most significant categories of inheritance disputes under Turkish law. Determining the deceased's true intention requires a comprehensive examination of all factual and legal circumstances surrounding the disputed transaction.

Over decades of judicial practice, the Court of Cassation has developed a stable body of precedent defining the elements and evidentiary standards applicable to muris muvazaası. Nevertheless, each dispute must be evaluated individually, taking into account the deceased's intention to circumvent inheritance rights, the authenticity of the purported sale, and the parties' financial and personal relationships.

Accordingly, before initiating litigation, it is of paramount importance to conduct a thorough assessment of title deed records, banking documents, witness testimony, and all other available evidence. Such preparation contributes significantly to the effective conduct of the proceedings and minimizes the risk of adverse legal consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.