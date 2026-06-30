Turkish Competition Authority – Administrative Fines And Behavioural Remedies In The Automotive Tyre Sector

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The Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) has concluded its investigation into undertakings active in the manufacture and distribution of automotive tyres. The investigation examined alleged concerted practices concerning pricing behaviour among competitors, exchanges of competitively sensitive information, resale price maintenance, customer and territorial restrictions, as well as anti-competitive practices affecting labour markets.

Following the investigation and settlement proceedings, the TCA imposed administrative fines totalling TRY 3.63 billion on the undertakings found to have infringed Article 4 of Act No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition. Approximately TRY 497 million of this amount was imposed through settlement procedures, while approximately TRY 3.14 billion resulted from the investigation proceedings.

The TCA also imposed a number of behavioural remedies on manufacturers and suppliers operating in the sector in order to prevent the recurrence of the infringements and to eliminate the risk of indirect information exchanges through dealer networks. These measures include the introduction of watermarking requirements for price lists and pricing-related announcements distributed to dealers, the discontinuation of collective dissemination of pricing information, and the communication of such information only through systems accessible individually by each dealer using its own credentials. In addition, the undertakings are required to implement contractual provisions preventing the sharing of future pricing information and pricing parameters with competing undertakings or dealers.

(TCA – 16.06.2026)

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