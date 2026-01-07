Stamp Duty Amounts And Increase Rate Applicable In 2026

Özbilen Aykut Attorney Partnership («OA») is an Istanbul-based, full-scope law firm founded by Zekeriya Başar Özbilen and Hande Aykut, combining over 40 years of experience.

The primary goal of our firm is to understand the needs and business structures of its clients and serve them as trusted business advisors.

We provide our national and international clients operating in different sectors with legal services, especially in mergers and acquisitions, tax, restructuring, capital markets, payment technologies and litigation.

Through our experienced team and a wide range of competencies, we provide sophisticated understanding of the nuances within tax and corporate law not only amplifying our litigation strengths but also emphasizing the significance of tax implications in commercial transactions. To maintain its level of expertise, we restrict the number and nature of cases we take on.