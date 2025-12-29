December 2025 – Pursuant to article 5(1)(a) of the Communique on the Electronic Maintenance of Commercial Books Not Related to Business Accounting ("Communique"), published in the Official Gazette dated 14 February 2025 and numbered 32813, companies to be registered to the trade registry on or after 1 January 2026 are required to keep their share ledgers and shareholders' resolution book in electronic format.

The deadline for companies whose establishment and amendment of articles of association are subject to the approval of the Ministry of Trade, to transition to the Electronic Commercial Ledger System ("ETDS") for the obligation to keep the share ledger and shareholders' resolution book electronically is 1 January 2026.

Companies not included in the above list may also optionally keep their share ledgers and shareholders' resolution book in electronic format. Once records have started to be kept in electronic format, they cannot be continued to be kept in physical format.

Keeping the board resolution book in electronic format is not mandatory and is left to the discretion of each company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.