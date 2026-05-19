The Presence Of A Ministry Representative At General Meetings Of Joint-Stock Companies

In capital companies, the general meeting is the most important body where the will of the company is formed. Particularly in joint-stock companies, these meetings—where shareholders exercise their rights, the management body is supervised, and the company’s fundamental decisions are made—are subject to strict procedural and formal requirements. In this context, the presence of a representative of the Ministry of Trade (hereinafter “Ministry representative”) is required at certain general meetings

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Introduction

In capital companies, the general meeting is the most important body where the will of the company is formed. Particularly in joint-stock companies, these meetings—where shareholders exercise their rights, the management body is supervised, and the company’s fundamental decisions are made—are subject to strict procedural and formal requirements. In this context, the presence of a representative of the Ministry of Trade (hereinafter “Ministry representative”) is required at certain general meetings. This requirement is significant both for maintaining public order and for protecting shareholders’ rights. While under the repealed Turkish Commercial Code (eTTK), the participation of a Ministry representative was mandatory at all general meetings of joint-stock companies; the new regulations have eliminated the requirement for a Ministry representative to attend any type of general meeting.

In this article, the circumstances under which the presence of a Ministry representative is generally required will be addressed within the framework of the relevant legislation.

Legal Basis

The participation of a Ministry representative in general meetings is based on the provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 (TCC), as well as the “Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of General Meetings of Joint-Stock Companies and the Ministry Representatives to Be Present at Such Meetings” (“Regulation”). The TCC sets forth the basic rules governing the operation of the general meeting, while the details regarding situations where the presence of a representative is mandatory are largely regulated by the Regulation. Pursuant to TCC Article 407/3, the circumstances under which a Ministry representative must be present at a general meeting, as well as the procedures and principles for appointing representatives for general meetings, along with their qualifications, duties, and authorities, and their fee schedules, are regulated by a regulation to be issued by the Ministry of Customs and Trade. The relevant provisions are set forth in Articles 32 through 39 of the Regulation.

Circumstances Requiring the Presence of a Ministry Representative at Joint-Stock Companies

Pursuant to the Regulation, the presence of a Ministry representative at general meetings of joint-stock companies is not always mandatory. However, the presence of a representative becomes mandatory at general meetings where important decisions are made that directly affect the company’s structure, capital, or legal existence.

Pursuant to Article 32/1a of the Regulation, the presence of a Ministry representative is mandatory at all general meetings of companies whose incorporation and amendments to their articles of association are subject to Ministry approval. The list of these companies is set forth in Article 5 of the Communiqué on the Increase of Capital of Joint-Stock and Limited Liability Companies to New Minimum Amounts and the Determination of Joint-Stock Companies Subject to Approval for Incorporation and Amendments to Articles of Association. These include: banks, financial leasing and factoring companies, financing companies, consumer finance and card services companies, companies operating foreign exchange bureaus, insurance companies, holding companies established as joint-stock companies, asset management companies, and independent audit firms, companies subject to the Capital Markets Law, general retail and technology development zone management companies, licensed agricultural product warehousing companies, commodity exchange companies, supervision companies, technology development zone management companies, and free zone founder and operator companies.

Article 32/a of the Regulation stipulates that a Ministry representative must be present at general assembly meetings of companies not listed above, provided that the agenda includes matters such as an amendment to the articles of association regarding an increase or decrease in capital, transition to or exit from the registered capital system, an increase in the registered capital ceiling, or a change in the scope of operations , as well as matters related to mergers, divisions, or changes in corporate form.

Pursuant to Regulation Article 32/b, a Ministry representative is also appointed for general meetings conducted electronically to ensure the reliability of the system and the accuracy of transactions. This measure is intended to ensure the continuity of the oversight mechanism in the face of technological advancements.

Pursuant to Article 32/c-ç of the Regulation, the presence of a Ministry representative is mandatory at all general meetings held abroad and at special meetings of preferred shareholders. The presence of a Ministry representative is particularly required at such meetings, which are frequently observed in companies with foreign capital.

Procedure for Appointing a Ministry Representative

In cases where the presence of a Ministry representative is mandatory under Article 35 of the Regulation, a request for such a representative must be made by any member of the board of directors or by persons authorized to represent the company, either in person or electronically via MERSIS. As implied by the sentence in the same article stating, “If the general meeting is convened by those authorized to issue the call other than the board of directors, the petition must be signed by them,” a Ministry representative may also be requested by the bodies authorized to issue the call for the meeting. Accordingly, as stated in Article 410/1 of the Turkish Commercial Code (TCC), the board of directors is the primary authorized body for convening the general meeting. The board of directors retains the authority to convene the general meeting even if its term has expired. Under the conditions set forth in Article 410/2 of the TCC, another entity authorized to convene the general meeting is a shareholder. Likewise, minority shareholders may also request the convening of the general meeting by complying with the conditions set forth in Article 411 of the TCC. Finally, in a joint-stock company undergoing liquidation, the liquidation officers may also convene the general meeting as necessary in accordance with Article 410/1 of the TCC.

For general meetings held within the country, the authority to appoint a Ministry representative lies with the Governor’s Office. If the meeting is held abroad, the application must be made to the General Directorate of Internal Trade, and the authority to appoint a Ministry representative lies with this Directorate. The application must be submitted at least ten days prior to the meeting date; otherwise, whether it can be processed within a shorter timeframe depends on the approval of the competent authority. For meetings to be held abroad, this period is thirty days.

Consequences of the Absence of a Ministry Representative

Conducting a general meeting where the presence of a Ministry representative is mandatory without such a representative directly affects the legal validity of the decisions made. In such cases, the general meeting decisions may be deemed invalid or may not be registered in the commercial registry. Additionally, liability may arise for the company’s management body. Therefore, compliance with the requirement for a representative is of great importance for the legal validity of general assembly decisions. Pursuant to Regulation Article 32/4, decisions made in the absence of a Ministry representative at meetings where the presence of a Ministry representative is required are invalid.

It should also be noted that the qualifications of the Ministry representative are listed in Article 33 of the Regulation. If it is later determined that a representative does not meet these requirements, the general meeting should not be deemed invalid. This is because attributing the invalidity of the meeting to the failure to conduct sufficient investigation regarding a representative requested in accordance with proper procedure, or to an administrative matter under the Ministry’s jurisdiction, is inconsistent with general legal principles.

The Situation in Limited Liability Companies

The structure of general meetings in limited liability companies is organized more flexibly compared to joint-stock companies. The Turkish Commercial Code does not contain a general provision requiring the participation of a Ministry representative in general meetings of limited liability companies. Therefore, general meetings in limited liability companies may generally be held without a representative.

However, in exceptional cases—such as when the articles of association contain a specific provision or the company is subject to special legislation due to the nature of its business activities—the appointment of a ministry representative may be required. Nevertheless, these cases are limited, and the general rule is that there is no requirement for a representative.

Duties of the Ministry Representative

The Ministry representative performs oversight and monitoring functions on behalf of the state during the general meeting. The representative’s duties include verifying whether the meeting is conducted in accordance with the law and the articles of association, reviewing and signing the meeting minutes, and recording any irregularities if detected. Additionally, ensuring that the necessary documents are prepared in a complete and proper manner is among the representative’s duties. In this regard, the representative is not an organ participating in the decision-making process but rather a supervisory mechanism ensuring compliance with the law.

According to Article 34 of the Regulation, the representative’s primary duty is to ensure that the meeting is conducted in accordance with the law, the regulation, and the articles of association, and to oversee the preparation of the minutes. The representative is obligated to have any legal violations they identify recorded in the minutes.

In legal doctrine, there is debate over whether the representative should act solely as a passive observer or whether they may actively intervene. The prevailing view holds that the representative must act actively when actions contrary to mandatory provisions, public order, morality, or personal rights are involved. The representative’s intervention serves the public interest, as well as the interests of the company’s creditors and shareholders, by preventing the filing of annulment lawsuits.

Pursuant to Article 34/3 of the Regulation, the Ministry representative; during a general meeting, in cases where matters cannot be recorded in the meeting minutes for any reason despite violations of the Law, the articles of association, or the provisions of this Regulation, or in cases where the meeting cannot be convened for any reason or the convened meeting cannot be concluded, prepares a report and submits it to the Ministry/provincial directorate along with other documents. This report is kept with the general meeting documents.

Conclusion

The presence of a Ministry representative at general meetings of joint-stock companies serves as an important safeguard for ensuring that company operations are conducted in accordance with the law and that shareholders’ rights are protected. The provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code (TTK) and the relevant Regulation detail the circumstances under which the presence of a representative is mandatory, particularly requiring it for decisions that significantly affect the company’s structure.

The fact that the validity of general meeting resolutions is jeopardized in the absence of a representative clearly highlights the practical importance of this institution. In limited liability companies, however, there is no general requirement for a representative. This difference stems from the structural characteristics of the different types of companies.

References

Çakır, Ayşe “Anonim Şirket Genel Kurul Toplantılarında Bulunacak Bakanlık Temsilcisi” HBV-HFD, 2025, C. 29, S. 3, s.1001-1048

Bahtiyar, Mehmet, Ortaklıklar Hukuku, 9. Baskı, Beta Yayıncılık, İstanbul 2015.

Çamoğlu, Ersin/Poroy, Reha/Tekinalp, Ünal, Ortaklıklar Hukuku I, 13. Baskı, Vedat Kitapçılık, İstanbul 2019.

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