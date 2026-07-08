Significant Amendments Introduced To The Planned Areas Zoning Regulation

The Regulation Amending the Zoning Regulation for Planned Areas (“Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 1 July 2026 and numbered 33297, introduces several amendments to the Zoning Regulation for Planned Areas. The amendments include significant changes concerning construction license procedures, construction co-efficiency calculations, elevator requirements, modification works in existing buildings and the conversion of certain office buildings into residential use.

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The Regulation Amending the Zoning Regulation for Planned Areas (“Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 1 July 2026 and numbered 33297, introduces several amendments to the Zoning Regulation for Planned Areas. The amendments include significant changes concerning construction license procedures, construction co-efficiency calculations, elevator requirements, modification works in existing buildings and the conversion of certain office buildings into residential use.

I. Elevator Requirements Have Been Revised

The Regulation clarifies how the number of storeys should be calculated for the purposes of determining whether an elevator is mandatory.

Accordingly, except for detached single-dwelling residential buildings, basement floors containing an independent unit, common area or ancillary space will be included in the storey count. By contrast, basement floors consisting solely of technical service areas, however, will not be taken into account.

In addition:

· buildings comprising three storeys must allocate space for an elevator; and

· buildings comprising four or more storeys must be equipped with an elevator.

Where an elevator is required, it must provide access to all floors containing independent units, common areas or ancillary spaces.

II. Installation of Elevators in Existing Detached Houses Is Now Permitted

A newly introduced provision allows elevators or accessibility platforms to be installed in existing detached single-dwelling houses, provided that certain conditions are satisfied.

Implementation of this provision is subject to obtaining the approval of the competent authority and the preparation of the required technical documentation.

III. The Scope of Areas Excluded From FAR Calculations Has Been Expanded

The Regulation broadens the categories of areas that are excluded from construction co-efficiency calculations.

Subject to certain conditions, the following will now be excluded from construction co-efficiency calculations:

· pergolas located in gardens;

· ornamental pools;

· entrance canopies; and

· certain roof and common-use areas.

These amendments are intended to provide greater clarity in the preparation of architectural projects and the calculation of development parameters.

The Regulation also introduces, for the first time, a definition of an “ornamental pool”, which is defined as a pool designed for visual and aesthetic purposes, not intended for swimming and integrated with the architectural design of the building. This definition is of particular importance in light of the new construction co-efficiency calculation rules.

IV. Construction Co-Efficiency Treatment of Certain Common Areas in Public-Use Buildings Has Been Clarified

The Regulation expressly provides that certain non-commercial common areas in public buildings - including children's play and childcare areas, prayer rooms and their ancillary facilities, parking areas and certain roof terrace areas - will be treated as common areas for the purposes of construction co-efficiency calculations.

V. Certain Office Buildings May Be Converted into Residential Use

A newly introduced provisional article allows certain office buildings or office units located in areas where residential use is permitted under the applicable implementation zoning plan to be converted into residential use.

To benefit from this amendment, the residential use ratio across the entire parcel must not exceed 60% and the modification license process required for the change of use must be finalized by 1 July 2027. The amendment is intended to facilitate the conversion of the existing office stock to residential use.

VI. Updates to Requirements for the Reissuance of Construction License

Where construction has commenced within two years from the date of the original construction license and a new license is required, the legislation in force at the time of the original license will continue to apply in respect of all matters other than fire safety, earthquake resistance, thermal and water insulation, environmental protection and energy efficiency, for which the legislation currently in force will apply.

Conversely, where construction has not commenced within two years from the date of the original building permit, any reissued construction license must comply with the zoning plan and legislation in force at the time of the application.

VII. Transitional Rules Introduced for Major Alterations to Existing Buildings

The Regulation introduces an important transitional provision applicable to major alterations carried out in buildings for which an occupancy permit was issued before 1 July 2026.

Subject to the preservation of certain key development parameters, the structural integrity of the building and compliance with the applicable technical requirements, major alteration works may be completed in accordance with the legislation in force on the date the original building permit was issued.

Conclusion

The amendments are of direct relevance to investors, project developers, contractors, architects and property owners.

Accordingly, ongoing projects and future construction license applications should be reviewed in light of the new regulatory framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.