How To Hire Foreign Employees In Türkiye's Tourism Sector: Work Permit Rules And Exemptions For Summer 2025

Hiring foreign employees can bring valuable skills and perspectives to any organization. However, in Türkiye, the process involves more than simply finding the right candidate. Employers must meet legal requirements outlined by the Ministry of Labor's Work Permit Directorate to sponsor a foreign national for a work permit. These regulations are designed to align employment practices with national labor policies and protect the local job market.

General Work Permit Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible to sponsor a foreign national, employers must meet the following criteria:

1. Ratio Criteria (5:1 Rule): The sponsor must employ at least five Turkish nationals for each foreign employee. This ratio must be maintained throughout the duration of the work permit.

2.Financial Criteria: The sponsor must meet at least one of the following:

Minimum paid-in capital of TRY 500,000

Net annual sales revenue of TRY 8 million

Annual exports of at least USD 150,000

3.Salary Criteria: The salary offered must correspond to the role and sector. Minimum salary levels are defined by the Work Permit Directorate for different job types and industries.

Türkiye's Tourism Sector: Seasonal Hiring Considerations

As Türkiye enters its busy summer season, demand for staff in tourism-related businesses increases. While hiring foreign nationals is possible, tourism employers must follow specific rules and exceptions when applying for work permits.

Exceptions to the 5:1 Rule

The 5:1 ratio does not apply if the worksite employs at least 10 Turkish nationals and falls under one of the following categories:

Tourism businesses certified by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Restaurants operating at the same address as these certified tourism businesses

Animation organization companies contracted with these certified tourism businesses

Baths, saunas, and similar complexes operating at the same address as the certified tourism businesses

Baths and saunas contracted with licensed travel agencies

Thermal hotels holding an operating permit from the relevant authority

Rules for Specialized Roles

Foreign nationals with specific expertise—such as masseurs, masseuses, or SPA therapists—can only be employed at designated worksites. Applications for these roles will likely be rejected if submitted under other worksites. Acceptable worksites include:

Certified tourism businesses with massage parlors

Thermal hotels with an operating permit

Massage parlors at the same address as certified tourism businesses

Baths and saunas contracted with licensed travel agencies

Licensed sports centers employing at least 20 Turkish nationals

Note the maximum number of foreign employees that can be hired depends on the financial strength and physical capacity of the worksite.

Small Businesses and Work Permit Waivers

Both the 5:1 ratio and financial thresholds are waived for the following small businesses on condition that they operate under a certified tourism business. Also, note that this waiver is limited to 2 foreign employees.

Hairdressers

Jewelry sellers

Leather, carpet, and textile shops

Health Tourism and Travel Agencies

The 5:1 ratio and financial criteria are also waived for the foreign nationals working at one of the following businesses. Yet, this waiver covers 5 foreign nationals.

Foreign nationals working at licensed travel agencies in the health tourism sector

in the sector Intermediary institutions authorized by the Ministry of Health

Minimum Salary Requirements

Because tourism-sector roles for foreign nationals are typically considered "expertise" positions, they must be compensated accordingly. The minimum salary for these positions in 2025 is TRY 52,011.00 gross per month.

Sponsoring foreign employees in Türkiye requires careful planning and strict compliance with sector-specific rules. For further information on this topic, please contact our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.