Turkish citizenship by marriage is a type of acquisition of Turkish citizenship. Since it requires significant steps, legal assistance by Turkish immigration lawyers and legal practitioners is quite critical.

Table of Contents

Introduction

How to get Turkish citizenship by marriage?

Can I live in Turkey if I marry a Turkish citizen?

How is Turkish Citizenship by Marriage possible?

What are conditions for Turkish citizenship by marriage?

What if a Turkish citizen spouse dies after the application for Turkish citizenship by marriage?

What if the marriage ends based on a court decision after acquiring Turkish citizenship by marriage?

Conclusion

Introduction

Turkish citizenship by marriage is one of the ways to acquire Turkish citizenship. Since the process involves several legal steps, seeking legal assistance from experienced Turkish immigration lawyers and legal practitioners is highly recommended. The present article will shed light on the main procedures and steps for the Turkish citizenship by marriage.

How to get Turkish citizenship by marriage?

According to Turkish citizenship laws, foreign investors who meet specific criteria—such as having a certain legal income, being over 18 years old, having no criminal record, and not carrying a contagious disease that poses a public health risk—are eligible to apply for Turkish citizenship.

There are several models to obtain Turkish citizenship. Nowadays, Turkish citizenship by investment and Turkish citizenship by marriage is very popular in accordance with the Law on Turkish Citizenship numbered 5901. Concerning more discussion, take a look at our Practice Area

Can I live in Turkey if I marry a Turkish citizen?

It is important to underline that foreigners can obtain a life-time opportunity to stay legally in Turkey by getting married with a Turkish citizen. Foreign nationals can make an application for obtaining Turkish citizenship after his|her three years marriage with a Turkish citizen.

How is Turkish Citizenship by Marriage possible?

According to Article 16 of Law numbered 5901 on Turkish Citizenship, marriage to a Turkish citizen does not automatically grant Turkish citizenship. However, foreign nationals who have been married to a Turkish citizen for at least three years and whose marriage is still valid may apply for Turkish citizenship.

What are conditions for Turkish citizenship by marriage?

Under Article 16 of the Law numbered 5901 applicants should meet three main conditions as follows:

a) Living together as a family, b) Not engaging in activities incompatible with the marriage union, c) Not posing a threat to national security and public order.

It necessarily follows that a marriage with a Turkish citizen does not give an automotic right to apply for Turkish citizenship by marriage. Article 16 confirms that principle by underlying that Marriage with a Turkish citizen does not directly grant Turkish citizenship. Accordingly, the candidate concerned should meet above-mentioned criterias. Additionally the marriage should be going on for the period of at least three years.

What if a Turkish citizen spouse dies after the application for Turkish citizenship by marriage?

If the Turkish citizen spouse dies after the application is submitted, the requirement of living together as a family shall not be sought.

What if the marriage ends based on a court decision after acquiring Turkish citizenship by marriage?

If the marriage is annulled by a court decision, foreigners who acquired Turkish citizenship through marriage shall retain their citizenship if they entered the marriage in good faith.

Conclusion

In summary, marrying a Turkish citizen provides an opportunity for long-term residence and, under certain conditions, the possibility of acquiring Turkish citizenship. However, since the process requires legal compliance and documentation, a professional legal guidance is strongly recommended. Indeed it should be remembered that marriage with a Turkish citizen does not give an automotic right to apply for Turkish citizenship by marriage. The present article has been designed as a handbook for understanding and absorbing procedure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.