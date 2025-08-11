Short Term Work Visas For Turkey: AMS And CBSP Visa Categories

Turkish immigration law provides two key categories of short-term work visas:

Assembly, Maintenance, and Service (AMS)

Cross-Border Service Providers (CBSP)

These visa types allow foreign companies to send employees to Turkey for up to 90 days without requiring a full Turkish work permit. Both AMS and CBSP visas are considered work permit exemptions and can be obtained in two ways:

As a visa through a Turkish consulate abroad , or

, or As a domestic exemption granted by the Turkish Ministry of Labor.

AMS Visa / Exemption Status

The AMS short-term work visa allows foreign employees to perform technical, hands-on work or provide training related to products such as:

Software and computer systems

Industrial machinery

Energy infrastructure

Construction and manufacturing equipment

This visa type is designed for technicians, engineers, or skilled technical staff—not executives or general managers. Employees must remain on the foreign payroll and are allowed to work only for the benefit of the Turkish host company listed in the visa support documentation.

Note: Consular interpretations of the AMS visa requirements vary. Some consulates may require that the product or equipment being serviced originates directly from the employer of the applicant abroad.

CBSP Visa / Exemption Status

The CBSP visa permits non-technical, consulting-related services in Turkey. These include:

Market research or statistical analysis

Business consultancy and in-service training

Translation or interpretation services

Freight and passenger transportation consulting

Scientific research

Unlike AMS, CBSP status may be used by both company-assigned employees and independent professionals. It's ideal for consultants, researchers, trainers, and auditors across various sectors.

Duration and Application Notes

Both AMS and CBSP categories allow foreign nationals to work in Turkey for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, without a separate residence or work permit.

If granted as a visa , the 90 days are cumulative .

, the 90 days are . If granted as a domestic exemption, the 90 days are consecutive.

Applicants must continue to be paid abroad and retain their social security coverage in their home country, either via their employer or contractor arrangements.

Applications can be made:

Domestically , if the individual is already in Turkey under e-visa or consular visa status, or

, if the individual is already in Turkey under e-visa or consular visa status, or From abroad, through the Turkish consulate in their country of residence or nationality, or via a designated visa agency.

Note: The CBSP category is relatively new, and most Turkish consulates are not yet processing CBSP visas, so domestic application is typically required for now.

Final Thoughts

Both AMS and CBSP visas offer efficient, short-term work authorization for foreign workers in Turkey. They are faster to process than full work permits and do not require the Turkish host company to act as a formal local sponsor or employer. For businesses engaging in technical support or international consulting, these exemptions provide a valuable legal route to facilitate compliant, short-term work in Turkey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.