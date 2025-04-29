ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Recent Insights On Turkish Citizenship By Investment

PL
Pi Legal Consultancy

Contributor

Pi Legal Consultancy logo
Pi Legal Consultancy is a legal & business consulting international law firm in Turkey. Based on detailed overview of client profiles and service quality together with marketing and branding efforts,Pi Legal Consultancy has been chosen by the London-based Prestige Awards Group as the international law firm of 2022/2023.
Explore Firm Details
The Turkish Citizenship by Investment program continues to attract global attention as one of the most accessible and efficient citizenship routes for investors.
Turkey Immigration
Pi Legal Consultancy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Turkish Citizenship by Investment program continues to attract global attention as one of the most accessible and efficient citizenship routes for investors. As legal professionals providing advisory in this field, we've been actively sharing our insights across multiple reputable platforms.

These articles cover key topics such as eligibility requirements, legal processes, benefits of the program, and updated regulations for 2024. You can explore our most recent publications below:

These articles aim to inform prospective applicants and foreign investors about the legal and practical aspects of the Turkish Citizenship by Investment program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pi Legal Consultancy
Pi Legal Consultancy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More