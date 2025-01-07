Acquiring Turkish Citizenship Through Investment: Legal Insights

Introduction

Acquiring citizenship through investment has become an appealing avenue for individuals seeking global mobility, economic opportunities, and a secure future. Turkey, with its strategic location and rapidly growing economy, offers one of the most attractive investment-based citizenship programs globally. Governed by Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, this pathway allows foreign investors, along with their families, to acquire Turkish citizenship by fulfilling specific investment criteria. However, this process is not without legal complexities, particularly when it intersects with issues such as public order, polygamy, and family law.

This comprehensive article examines the legal framework, eligibility criteria, and potential challenges in acquiring Turkish citizenship through investment, providing valuable insights to individuals and businesses exploring this opportunity.

What is Citizenship by Investment?

Citizenship by Investment (CBI) refers to a process where individuals acquire citizenship of a country by making substantial investments in its economy. In Turkey, this is regulated under Article 12/1-b of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and detailed further in the Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law.

Key Benefits of Turkish Citizenship by Investment

Visa-Free Travel: Turkish passport holders gain access to over 110 countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Dual Citizenship: Turkey allows dual citizenship, enabling investors to retain their original nationality. Strategic Location: Turkey serves as a gateway between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, offering economic and cultural advantages. Access to Turkish Economy: Investors gain opportunities in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. Family Inclusion: Spouses and dependent children under 18 can also acquire citizenship as part of the program.

Eligibility Criteria for Turkish Citizenship by Investment

To acquire Turkish citizenship through investment, applicants must meet one of the following investment thresholds established under Article 20 of the relevant regulation:

Investment Options

Real Estate Investment: Purchase real estate worth at least $400,000 with a three-year no-sale commitment. Capital Investment: Make a fixed capital investment of at least $500,000, as certified by the Ministry of Industry and Technology. Job Creation: Create employment for at least 50 Turkish citizens, certified by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Bank Deposit: Deposit at least $500,000 in a Turkish bank for three years. Government Bonds: Purchase government bonds worth $500,000, held for a minimum of three years. Venture Capital Investment: Invest in a real estate or venture capital fund worth at least $500,000.

The Role of Family in Turkish Citizenship by Investment

One of the unique features of Turkey's citizenship program is its inclusivity for family members. The spouse and minor or dependent children of the investor are eligible for citizenship under the same application. However, this raises significant legal questions, particularly in cases involving polygamous marriages or non-traditional family structures.

Polygamy and Its Legal Implications

Polygamy is prohibited under Turkish law. However, in some countries where polygamous marriages are legally recognized, foreign investors may have multiple spouses. This creates a legal conflict when applying for Turkish citizenship.

Regulation on Family Residence Permits : According to Article 34/2 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection , only one spouse can be granted a family residence permit, even if the investor has multiple valid marriages in their home country.

: According to of the , only one spouse can be granted a family residence permit, even if the investor has multiple valid marriages in their home country. Impact on Citizenship Applications: If an investor with multiple spouses applies for Turkish citizenship, the law mandates that citizenship is granted to only one spouse. The other spouses may face rejection based on public order concerns.

Legal Challenges in Citizenship by Investment

While Turkish citizenship by investment offers numerous benefits, it also presents legal challenges that applicants should be aware of:

1. Public Order Concerns

The inclusion of multiple spouses or irregular family structures in citizenship applications violates Turkish public order.

Citizenship may be revoked if applications are later found to breach public order or involve fraudulent claims.

2. Lack of Residency Requirement

Unlike traditional citizenship pathways, investors are not required to reside in Turkey. While this flexibility is attractive, it weakens the "genuine link" between the individual and the state, potentially undermining the integrity of the citizenship process.

3. Risk of Fraudulent Marriages

Investors may enter into sham marriages to qualify their spouses for citizenship. Turkey's strict legal framework requires thorough verification to prevent abuse of the system.

4. Conflict with International Laws

Situations arise where Turkish citizenship laws conflict with the personal laws of the applicant's home country, especially regarding marital status and inheritance rights.

Revocation of Turkish Citizenship

In cases where citizenship is acquired fraudulently or under false pretenses, Turkish law allows for revocation. Articles 31 and 40 of Turkish Citizenship Law outline the conditions under which citizenship may be annulled:

Fraud in Application: Providing false information or concealing significant details. Violation of Public Order: Engaging in activities contrary to national security or public order. Invalid Marriages: Citizenship granted to spouses in polygamous marriages may be revoked if the marriage is found invalid under Turkish law.

Recommendations for Applicants

To ensure a smooth application process and avoid legal pitfalls, applicants should:

Work with Expert Legal Counsel: Navigating the complexities of citizenship law requires professional guidance from experienced lawyers, such as the team at Lexin Legal. Provide Accurate Documentation: Ensure all application documents are truthful and complete, including proof of marital status and investment. Understand Turkish Legal Standards: Familiarize yourself with Turkish civil law and public order requirements to avoid conflicts during the application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.