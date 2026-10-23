Sustainable Employment And Employer Responsibilities

Today, sustainability has evolved into a broad concept that goes beyond issues such as the protection of environmental values and the responsible use of natural resources to encompass the social and legal dimensions of the workplace. In addition to ensuring the economic sustainability of their operations, businesses must respect the fundamental rights of their employees, ensure occupational health and safety, prevent discrimination, and regulate labor relations in accordance with applicable laws, sxwaall of which are key components of this concept.

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Introduction

Today, sustainability has evolved into a broad concept that goes beyond issues such as the protection of environmental values and the responsible use of natural resources to encompass the social and legal dimensions of the workplace. In addition to ensuring the economic sustainability of their operations, businesses must respect the fundamental rights of their employees, ensure occupational health and safety, prevent discrimination, and regulate labor relations in accordance with applicable laws, sxwaall of which are key components of this concept.

The concept of sustainable employment refers not only to individuals starting a job but also to their ability to remain in the workforce for an extended period and to do so under conditions befitting human dignity. In this regard, it is important for employers to consider the rights and interests of employees while safeguarding the business’ productivity and economic sustainability. The goal is to protect the workforce, establish a stable relationship between employees and employers, and improve mutual trust in the workplace.

Although there is no specific law in Turkish law that consolidates all elements under the umbrella of “sustainable employment” in a single regulation, there are numerous legal provisions that form the basis of this concept. Relevant legislation, most notably the Labor Law No. 4857, the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331, and the Turkish Law of Obligations No. 6098, imposes significant responsibilities on employers regarding the protection of employees’ rights, the reduction of workplace risks, and the improvement of working conditions.

Within this scope, sustainable employment should be viewed not just as a corporate preference for employers, but as a labor policy that requires the proper understanding and implementation of legal obligations.

Definition and Legal Basis of Sustainable Employment

The concept of sustainable employment requires that the legal relationship between the employer and the employee be based on stability, legal security, and a sense of mutual responsibility, rather than being shaped by temporary requirements. A work environment where employees’ rights are safeguarded, their professional development is encouraged, and importance is placed on improving working conditions plays a significant role in ensuring that the employment relationship continues in a long-term and healthy manner.

One of the regulations forming the legal foundation of sustainable employment is the duty of equal treatment set forth in Article 5 of the Labor Law No. 4857. This principle restricts the employer from discriminating among employees without a justifiable and legally acceptable reason. Under the law, it is prohibited to treat employees differently based on language, race, color, gender, disability, political opinion, philosophical belief, religion, denomination, or similar grounds. Furthermore, the prohibition against setting lower wages based on gender for the same or equivalent work serves as an important safeguard for ensuring justice and equality in the workplace.

Furthermore, Article 417 of the Turkish Law of Obligations No. 6098 establishes the employer’s obligation to protect the employee’s dignity and to ensure an environment at the workplace that complies with the principles of good faith. The employer’s duty to take necessary measures to prevent psychological and sexual harassment should also be considered within this scope.

When these legal provisions are considered as a whole, it becomes clear that sustainable employment cannot be understood merely as the uninterrupted continuation of an employment contract. Conducting the employment relationship under conditions that are in line with the principles of equality and justice, are safe, and respect human dignity is also among the fundamental elements of this approach. Consequently, the protection of employees’ legal rights and the development of healthy relationships in the workplace are decisive factors in establishing sustainable work life.

Employers’ Responsibilities Regarding Occupational Health and Safety

One of the most important elements of sustainable employment is the protection of employees’ health and safety. Occupational accidents, occupational diseases, and unsafe working conditions endanger employees’ lives and health; they can also lead to disruptions in work processes, loss of workforce, and interruptions in businesses’ economic activities.

Pursuant to Article 4 of the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331, the employer is obligated to ensure the health and safety of employees in the workplace. In this rewspect, the employer must prevent occupational risks, provide the necessary training and information, organize work appropriately, and supply the necessary tools and equipment. Furthermore, monitoring the effectiveness of the implemented measures and addressing any identified deficiencies are among the responsibilities the employer must fulfill.

Fulfilling occupational health and safety obligations is not limited to solely applying the measures specified in the legislation in a formal manner. The employer must establish a continuously functioning prevention, monitoring, and control mechanism, considering the structure of the workplace, the scope of operations, and existing hazards. In this regard, conducting and, when necessary, updating risk assessments; organizing training to raise employees’ awareness; preparing emergency plans against potential hazards; and ensuring the safe use of work equipment are of great importance.

Furthermore, even if the employer has procured occupational health and safety services from authorized individuals or organizations, the employer cannot be relieved of the responsibilities arising from the legislation. Pursuant to Article 4 of the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331, the employer’s general obligation remains in effect, and the cost of occupational health and safety measures cannot be passed on to employees.

In this regard, occupational health and safety directly concerns not only the legal dimension of sustainable employment but also its social and economic aspects. Employers must embrace the establishment of safe working environments not merely as a legal requirement but as a fundamental component of corporate governance.

Duty of Equal Treatment, Prevention of Discrimination, and Employee Rights

To ensure sustainable employment, fair and objective practices must be adopted throughout the entire process, from the hiring of employees to the termination of the employment relationship. It is crucial that employers base their decisions on the requirements of the job, professional competence, and legally acceptable objective criteria, rather than on personal biases.

Article 5 of Labor Law No. 4857 establishes the fundamental framework for the principle of equal treatment in the employment relationship. The scope of this principle is not limited to the determination of wages but also encompasses various areas such as hiring, professional development, promotion opportunities, and the regulation of working conditions. However, the principle of equal treatment does not mean that the same procedure must be applied to every employee in every situation. If different practices are applied among employees, this difference must be explained by objective criteria and be based on a legally valid justification.

Preventing discrimination also entails ensuring that employees are not deprived of their rights and opportunities in the workplace due to their individual characteristics. For example, paying different wages to employees performing the same or equivalent work based on their gender constitutes a violation of the law. Similarly, subjecting employees to discriminatory treatment due to characteristics such as pregnancy or disability may also result in legal consequences for the employer, depending on the circumstances of the case and relevant legislation. For this reason, when formulating employment policies, employers must base their decisions on the qualifications and professional competencies required by the job rather than on the personal characteristics of employees.

In the event of a violation of the principle of equal treatment, an employee may, under certain conditions, claim discrimination damages equivalent to up to four months’ wages, as well as compensation for any rights they were deprived of. For this reason, it is important for employers to establish hiring and promotion criteria in advance, base their compensation policies on objective grounds, and avoid practices that could lead to discrimination among employees.

On the other hand, sustainable employment also encompasses the participation of disadvantaged groups in the workforce. The employment of employees with disabilities, making workplaces accessible, and assigning employees to roles suited to their abilities support both social inclusion and the effective utilization of the workforce. Within this framework, it is also particularly important to fulfill the legal obligations to employ people with disabilities and formerly incarcerated individuals in workplaces where the legal conditions are met.

Fair Working Conditions, Right to Wages, and Ensuring a Balance Between Work and Personal Life

The sustainability of employment depends on the creation of fair working conditions that enable employees to meet their economic and social needs. The timely and full payment of wages, adherence to working hours, and the granting of rest periods and annual paid leave are key factors that directly affect employees’ well-being and the continuity of the employment relationship.

Protecting economic rights alone is not sufficient to create fair working conditions. Employers must consider not only the need to sustain business operations but also employees’ family and personal lives, as well as their personal development. To the extent permitted by the nature of the work and the organizational structure, adopting flexible work arrangements or a remote work model within the scope of provisions of legislation can help employees achieve a better balance between work and personal life.

Ensuring Psychological Safety in the Workplace and Protecting Employees’ Personal Rights

In ensuring sustainable employment, it is of great importance not only that employees’ physical safety is guaranteed but also that they feel psychologically secure and work in an environment where their personal rights are respected. The systematic occurrence of behaviors such as humiliation, threats, exclusion, intimidation, or sexual harassment in the workplace can not only harm employees’ mental well-being but also negatively affect their commitment to work and professional performance.

Article 417 of the Turkish Law of Obligations No. 6098 explicitly establishes the employer’s obligation to protect the employee’s dignity, show respect toward them, and ensure an environment at the workplace that adheres to the principles of integrity. In this respect, the employer must take the necessary measures to prevent psychological and sexual harassment, evaluate complaints seriously, and prevent further harm to employees who have been subjected to harassment. Within this framework, protecting employees’ dignity, reputation, and psychological well-being is among the employer’s legal responsibilities.

Solely being aware of legal obligations is not sufficient to establish psychological safety in the workplace. Clear rules must be established to define how employees should treat one another; reliable reporting mechanisms must be set up to address issues; and complaints must be evaluated in accordance with the principle of impartiality. In addition, organizing awareness training for managers and employees can contribute to developing a culture of respectful communication in the workplace and preventing potential violations in advance.

Furthermore, the protection of employees’ personal data must also be addressed under this heading. Employers must comply with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 when processing data obtained through personnel files, health information, performance records, and electronic monitoring systems. Personal data must be processed for specific and legitimate purposes, in a manner that is relevant to the purpose, limited, and proportionate; necessary technical and administrative measures must be taken to prevent unlawful access and use.

Avoiding unnecessary interference in employees’ private lives, ensuring that complaint mechanisms are reliable, and respecting personal rights all contribute to the creation of a sustainable work environment.

Legal Risks and Applicable Measures from the Employer’s Perspective

Adopting a sustainable employment approach is important not only for protecting employees’ rights and interests but also for identifying and mitigating potential legal issues that employers may face in advance. Violations of labor legislation can lead to lawsuits regarding wage claims, compensation claims, reinstatement disputes, and administrative sanctions. Depending on the nature of the violation and the specific circumstances of the case, the employer may also face liability for material or moral damages.

To mitigate these risks, employers must regularly review their human resources processes and workplace practices. Key measures in this regard include drafting employment contracts in compliance with the law, maintaining organized personnel files, accurately recording wages and working hours, granting leave in accordance with established procedures, and conducting termination processes in compliance with legal requirements. Maintaining regular records and monitoring practices not only facilitates compliance with legal obligations but also helps assess the employer’s legal position in the event of potential disputes.

In employment relationships where job security provisions apply, the existence of valid grounds for termination as provided by law and adherence to the required procedures are mandatory. In particular, when a business decides to terminate employees for economic or organizational reasons, it is crucial that the termination decision be based on concrete and factual circumstances rather than abstract assessments. Furthermore, evaluating alternatives that could ensure the continuation of the employment relationship and documenting the decisions taken along with their justifications can contribute to the lawful conduct of the process.

Employers can also develop corporate policies tailored to the structure of their business in order to implement the principles of sustainable employment. When determining these measures, the company’s field of activity, work organization, number of employees, and any specific regulations to which it is subject must be taken into account.

Conclusion

Sustainable employment is an approach that considers the long-term needs of working life and aims to ensure that the relationship between the employer and the employee is conducted in a lawful, balanced, and reliable manner. The effective implementation of this approach requires that employees not be viewed merely as a workforce contributing to the company’s economic activities. The protection of employees’ fundamental rights, the assurance of their health and safety, respect for their personal dignity, and support for their professional development play a decisive role in ensuring that the employment relationship achieves a lasting and healthy structure.

In Turkish law, relevant regulations, primarily the Labor Code No. 4857, the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331, and the Turkish Law of Obligations No. 6098, form the basis of employers’ responsibilities in this area. Key responsibilities in this respect include ensuring equality among employees, implementing occupational health and safety measures, safeguarding the rights to wages and rest periods, preventing psychological and sexual harassment, and protecting personal data in accordance with the law. The full fulfillment of these obligations contributes to the conduct of employment relationships under legal safeguards.

In conclusion, sustainable employment is not merely a matter of complying with legislation. In addition to legal obligations, it requires the adoption of a workplace culture that is fair, respectful, and supportive of employee development. Incorporating this approach into business policies not only fosters employee loyalty and organizational productivity but also helps reduce employers’ risks of legal disputes and liability. This makes it possible to establish a more balanced relationship between employees’ rights and interests and the long-term goals of business.

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