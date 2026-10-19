Amendment To The Regulation On Remote Working: Hybrid Working Expressly Regulated

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Remote Working (the “Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 25 September 2026 and numbered 33381, introduced a new paragraph to Article 9 of the Regulation on Remote Working (the “Regulation”), titled “Determination of Working Hours”, expressly regulating hybrid working arrangements. The Amending Regulation entered into force on the date of its publication.

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Remote Working (the “Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 25 September 2026 and numbered 33381, introduced a new paragraph to Article 9 of the Regulation on Remote Working (the “Regulation”), titled “Determination of Working Hours”, expressly regulating hybrid working arrangements. The Amending Regulation entered into force on the date of its publication.

Previous Regulatory Framework

The Regulation defines remote working as “an employment relationship established in writing, under which an employee performs their work at home or outside the workplace through technological means of communication, within the scope of the work organization established by the employer.” It also requires that the periods and hours during which remote work will be performed be specified in the employment contract. However, prior to the entry into force of the Amending Regulation, there was no specific provision in the Regulation governing hybrid working arrangements, whereby employees perform part of their work at the workplace and the remainder remotely.

New Regulation

The Amending Regulation expressly provides that the parties may agree on a working arrangement under which an employee performs part of their work at the workplace and part remotely. In such cases, the days and working hours during which the employee will work at the workplace and remotely must be specified in the employment contract.

Assessment

Employers implementing hybrid working arrangements are advised to review their existing employment contracts and supplementary agreements and make any necessary amendments to ensure compliance with the Amending Regulation. Failure to do so may result in administrative fines and disputes between employers and employees.

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