Voluntary Resignation In Turkey

Resignation means that the employee terminates the employment contract voluntarily. However, under Turkish employment law, resignation is not treated merely as a simple statement that the employee has left the job.

Paldimoglu Law Firm is an independent Turkish law firm offering clients around the globe dispute resolution and consultancy services. Committed to excellence, we offer comprehensive legal solutions to protect your rights, resolve disputes, and achieve favorable outcomes. Our tailored strategies leverage a deep understanding of your needs for successful results.

Article Insights

Meriç Paldimoglu’s articles from Paldimoglu Law Firm are most popular: in Turkey Paldimoglu Law Firm are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Government, Public Sector and Immigration topic(s)

Resignation means that the employee terminates the employment contract voluntarily. However, under Turkish employment law, resignation is not treated merely as a simple statement that the employee has left the job. The circumstances under which the resignation was made, whether the employee acted with free will, and whether the employer complied with its legal obligations throughout the process are all important. Therefore, an employee working in Turkey should understand the potential consequences of resignation in terms of severance pay, notice periods, unemployment benefits, and other employee claims before making a final decision.

The resignation process requires particular attention for employees. Work permit status, salary payment records, the employment contract, fringe benefits, payroll records, and termination documents may become important in a future dispute. Employees may sometimes sign resignation letters without fully understanding the types of termination, statutory notice periods, and compensation rules under Turkish employment law. For this reason, an employee resigning in Turkey should carefully assess which rights may be lost and which receivables may still be claimed after resignation.

What Does Resignation Mean in Turkey?

Under Turkish employment law, resignation means that the employment contract is terminated by the employee. If the employee leaves the job voluntarily and without just cause, the employee is generally not entitled to severance pay or notice compensation. For this reason, resignation may have significant consequences, especially in relation to compensation rights. However, not every resignation produces the same legal outcome; in the event of a dispute, the underlying reasons for the resignation may also be examined.

If the employee was effectively forced to leave due to the employer’s unlawful conduct, the situation may not be treated as an ordinary resignation. For example, if the employer fails to pay wages, underpays the employee, fails to pay overtime, does not report social security premiums based on the employee’s actual salary, or subjects the employee to workplace mobbing, the employee may have the right to terminate the contract for just cause. In such a case, even if the employee appears to have resigned, the termination may legally be treated as a valid termination based on just cause. If the statutory conditions are met, the employee may then claim severance pay and other employment receivables.

Does Resignation Always Mean Loss of Rights?

A resigning employee may lose certain rights, but resignation does not mean that all rights are lost. As a general rule, an employee who resigns voluntarily and without just cause is not entitled to severance pay. In addition, if the employee leaves the job without complying with the statutory notice period, the employer may claim notice compensation from the employee. Therefore, resignation should be evaluated not only as a decision to leave the workplace, but also in terms of its financial and legal consequences.

However, the employee’s accrued rights do not disappear merely because of resignation. Unpaid salary, overtime pay, payment for unused annual leave, bonuses, premiums, and other contractual receivables may still be claimed even if the employee has resigned. In other words, a resigning employee continues to have the right to claim earned wages and benefits relating to the period already worked. For this reason, focusing only on severance pay when assessing the rights of a resigning employee would be an incomplete approach.

What Is Resignation for Just Cause?

Resignation for just cause means that the employee terminates the employment contract immediately due to a serious and legally valid reason. In this situation, the employee does not have to wait for the normal notice period before leaving the job. Under Turkish employment law, the employer has obligations to pay wages, protect the employee, and maintain lawful working conditions. If the employer breaches these obligations, the employee may have the right to terminate the employment contract for just cause.

Resignation for just cause commonly arises where wages are not paid at all, are repeatedly paid late, are underpaid, or where overtime compensation is not paid. In addition, failure to report social security premiums based on the employee’s actual salary, workplace mobbing or pressure, serious occupational health and safety risks, or the worsening of working conditions to the employee’s detriment may also constitute just cause for termination. However, merely raising these allegations is not sufficient; they should be supported as much as possible by correspondence, bank records, payroll documents, witness statements, and other evidence. For this reason, the employee should carefully assess the available evidence before resigning.

Can a Resigning Employee Receive Severance Pay?

As a general rule, an employee who voluntarily resigns is not entitled to severance pay. However, this rule applies only to resignations that are genuine, based on free will, and not supported by just cause. If the employee terminates the employment contract due to the employer’s unlawful conduct, the situation may be treated as termination for just cause. In that case, even though the employee is the party leaving the job, the employee may still be entitled to severance pay.

For example, if the employer fails to pay wages, repeatedly delays salary payments, does not pay overtime, or fails to report social security premiums based on the employee’s actual salary, the employee may exercise the right to terminate for just cause. In this context, the key issue is to properly establish why the employee left the job. The mere use of the word “resignation” does not always eliminate the employee’s right to severance pay. In the event of a dispute, the court will assess the circumstances of termination and the employee’s reasons for leaving together.

Does a Resigning Employee Have to Comply with the Notice Period?

In indefinite-term employment contracts, an employee is generally required to comply with the statutory notice period when resigning. The notice period requires one party to notify the other party a certain period before the employment contract ends. This period varies depending on the employee’s length of service and applies to both the employee and the employer. Its purpose is to allow both parties to prepare for the end of the employment relationship and to reduce the impact of sudden departures.

If the employee leaves the job without just cause and without complying with the notice period, the employer may claim notice compensation from the employee. However, if the employee exercises the right to terminate immediately for just cause, the employee is not required to wait for the notice period. For example, in cases where wages are not paid or where the employer has committed a serious legal breach, the employee may terminate the contract immediately. Therefore, whether the notice period applies depends on whether the resignation is an ordinary resignation or a termination for just cause.

Can a Resigning Employee Receive Unemployment Benefits?

As a general rule, an employee who resigns cannot receive unemployment benefits in Turkey. This is because unemployment benefits are generally intended to provide temporary income support to employees who become unemployed for reasons outside their own fault and will. When an employee voluntarily leaves the job, the system generally does not treat this as eligible for unemployment benefits. Therefore, in the case of an ordinary resignation, the employee’s unemployment benefit application is generally expected to be rejected.

However, the situation may be assessed differently if the employee actually terminated the employment contract for just cause. An employee who leaves the job because of unpaid wages, worsened working conditions, or serious breaches by the employer may argue that the resignation was in fact based on just cause. In such cases, the employee’s documents and the reason for termination become important. Therefore, for unemployment benefits as well, the real reason behind the resignation may be as important as the formal appearance of the resignation.

What Should Be Considered During the Resignation Process?

The most important issue in the resignation process is to clearly determine the real reason why the employee is leaving. If the employee is leaving only for personal reasons, the resignation letter should be prepared accordingly. However, if the employee is leaving due to unpaid wages, underpayment, overtime receivables, mobbing, or similar reasons, this should be stated carefully and accurately in the resignation letter. Otherwise, it may become more difficult to prove a claim of termination for just cause later.

Employers should also avoid treating resignation as a mere document collection process. They should ensure that the resignation letter is submitted by the employee voluntarily and without pressure, coercion, or misleading guidance. Standard templates, blank signed papers, or resignation letters prepared by the employer and simply signed by the employee may create serious evidentiary problems in a future dispute. Therefore, the resignation process should be handled carefully and properly documented from the perspective of both employees and employers.

Conclusion

Resignation in Turkey may appear to be a simple act of leaving employment, but it may have significant consequences under Turkish employment law. Whether the employee is entitled to severance pay, subject to a notice period, eligible for unemployment benefits, or able to claim other employment receivables depends on the reason and circumstances of the resignation. A genuine resignation based on free will and a termination for just cause due to the employer’s unlawful conduct are not treated in the same way. For this reason, the resignation process should be managed carefully, especially for foreign-invested companies operating in Turkey with the help of an employment lawyer in Turkey.

A resigning employee may lose certain compensation rights, but continues to have the right to claim accrued receivables relating to the period worked. Where the resignation is caused by the employer’s unlawful conduct, additional claims, including severance pay, may also arise. Therefore, the content of the resignation letter, payment records, workplace correspondence, and documents relating to the reason for termination should be carefully reviewed. Obtaining legal support during the resignation process in Turkey may help both employees and employers prevent future disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.